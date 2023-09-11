Jennifer Aniston is the epitome of timeless beauty; the 54-year-old believes in eating right and staying fit by practicing daily yoga. The Lolavie founder has built a reputation for adhering steadfastly to a 10- to 20-minute meditation regimen. The Golden Globe winner was named one of the most beautiful women in 2016 and she shared her age-defying diet and fitness secrets in an exclusive with People. The Cake actress had said, "I'm not as strict as I was. It was always sort of a monitored watch. Then I thought, 'Just give yourself moderation.'" To Aniston, beauty is "learning to love every single thing about yourself. And also realizing that it's not just clothes and what's happening on the outside. There's so much more that's beautiful in a human being."

Aniston revealed that she kick starts her day with a cup of hot water with lemon — “it’s great to put that alkaline into your body first thing in the morning,” she explained. And then she added that her go-to is a "cup of coffee with low-fat milk and stevia." The Break-Up actress further shared that she loves an energetic protein shake for breakfast, “I’ll put in bananas, cherries, blackberries, a greens powder, a collagen peptide, a little cacao powder, chocolate stevia drop, and chocolate almond milk,” she says. “You can see I like chocolate-flavored. I don’t like protein taste.” A hard-boiled egg is like a healthy mid-morning recharge for the Murder Mystery actress, “I’ll have one a few hours after I have my shake.”

Aniston admitted that her favorite lunch is seared ahi tuna with cucumber and lentil salad. “Maybe olive oil,” she added. “I use Bragg’s amino acids to replace soy sauce.” For her afternoon cravings the Horrible Bosses actress loves to indulge in a cheese stick “or a cup of soup” before dinner at night. She also shared that "roasted chicken with spiraled zucchini and pesto sauce and pasta carbonara every couple of weeks" are her go-to meals.

In 2018, she told Well and Good that she swears by her smoothie and morning yoga routine, “If I m working, I'm up at 4:30, 5 a.m., If not, between 8 and 9 a.m., because I m a late-night person. But usually, when I wake up, I'll make my standard cup of hot water with a slice of lemon in there.” “Then I'll go do a workout of some sort,” Aniston continued. “I have a trainer, a wonderful woman who I do this spin-yoga class [with]. We spin for half an hour and then do yoga for 40 minutes. That's pretty intense.”

“Then I go to a gym, where I do strength training or just my own thing on the treadmill, the bike, or the elliptical, just to change things up,” Aniston added. “It’s really good to get sprints in, to get in that interval training because it's monotonous to do one pace. It's good to pump it up and then take it down.” As per People, the Wanderlust actress loves to include millet cereals for winter, “Usually I'll have a shake, with some sort of pure protein, then bananas, blueberries, frozen cherries, stevia, a vegetable mix of dynamic greens that goes in there, maca powder, and a little cacao." She continued, “If I don t have a shake, I'll just have some toast and poached eggs with some avocado. Or millet cereal with almond milk and bananas – it's really yummy, and you can get it hot for winter months.”

