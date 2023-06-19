Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Go-To 'Splurges' on Her 'Treats and Cheat Days' Despite Strict Diet

The Daily Mail reports that actress Jennifer Aniston has unveiled her indulgent "cheat day" treat, inspired by James Bond films. When the occasion calls for it, the Friends alum finds pleasure in savoring a dirty martini cocktail. "If she wants to enjoy a dirty martini or tequila, she'll splurge. It's no big deal," an insider told US Weekly on Wednesday.

Known for her portrayal of Rachel Green in the cherished sitcom Friends, the actress is dedicated to a wholesome and well-rounded lifestyle, adhering to a diet rich in protein and low in carbs and sugar. Jennifer complements her dietary choices with a rigorous workout routine involving cardio exercises five days a week, alongside attending 10-to-20-minute Pvolve classes.

Pvolve is a fitness method that incorporates low-impact techniques and utilizes resistance-based gym equipment, the source told US Weekley. "Jen feels fine about getting older. For her, it's about being healthy and happy as she can be." According to a Page Six report, Aniston is known to embrace an active lifestyle, which includes activities like walking her dogs and engaging in meditation.

Recently, the star of The Morning Show disclosed a few of her secrets to maintaining her reported weight of 117 pounds at a height of 5-foot-5. Having experienced injuries from high-intensity workouts, Aniston shifted her focus to low-intensity movement with the help of Pvolve. During her interview with InStyle, the Emmy nominee discussed the things she has endured over the past 15 years, striving to achieve a Hollywood-perfect physique.

However, her mindset around health has now shifted, as she revealed while promoting her collaboration with fitness brand Pvolve. She emphasized that she no longer engages in exercises that are excessively repetitive, such as spending hours on a StairMaster. "When you're in a mindset of, 'I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout,' it's daunting, I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body."

Reportedly, the actress has a strong dislike for the phrase: "You look good for your age." She expressed her frustration, stating that the remark drives her to frustration and should simply be: "You look great – period." She told British Vogue, "It drives me bananas. I can't stand it. That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well you're at that stage, so for your age …' I don't even understand what it means. I'm in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It's all 100 percent better."

During the promotional shoot for her collaboration with Pvolve, Jennifer Aniston showcased her remarkably toned midsection. Sporting a bra top and leggings, she confidently revealed her fit physique, highlighting the exercise program's focus on functional movement and resistance-based equipment.

