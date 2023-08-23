Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Alternate Career Option & Says "People Dread It"

It's always good to have a plan B ready. A renowned face like Jennifer Aniston also believed in having a few alternate career options, especially before she stepped into the big glamorous world of Hollywood. The 54-year-old shared some of her other skills besides being a fine actress, and we wonder if she will ever pursue them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Gregg DeGuire

Handling fame is no joke, and neither is being an actor a piece of cake. Aniston has been in the industry for decades, and although her stint in America's favorite 90s sitcom, Friends catapulted her to popularity, she worked prior to that. The actor and the producer has aced many roles with her versatile personality.

In her life's fifth decade, she's now recalling skills other than acting that excite her. Apparently, the Just Go With It star recently revealed that she briefly considered quitting the entertainment industry after an unprepared project "sucked the life out of her." And even briefly, she thought of quitting Hollywood, per Internation Business Times. Aniston is also toying with other ideas to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

During an episode of the podcast SmartLess, hosted by fellow actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Aniston revealed she seriously considered quitting acting due to a "difficult" project, which took place before her new venture, The Morning Show, an Apple TV+ series. This show has earned her a win at the SAG Awards and nominations at Golden Globes and Emmys.

The Friends alum said, "I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before." She added, "I was like, 'Woah, that sucked the life out of me,' and I don't know if this is what interests me." So the next predictable question was, 'What are her alternate career plans if she decides to quit the entertainment industry?'

She responded, "Interior Design, probably." Aniston said she could have been a successful interior designer had she not been an actor, per Daily Mail. She also claimed that she gives incredible 'facial massages'. Boasting further about her skills, she explained, "I can walk into a house and see what it needs." The actress continued, "I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me."

She concluded, "And it's a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process." It isn't easy for her fans to envision her as not acting; however, we are certain she'd ace in interior design just like she impressed the world with her acting skills.

Image Source: Getty Images | Brian Ach

These days, the Golden Globe winner is busy with her new project, The Morning Show, and seems excited to expand her horizons. Reportedly, Aniston is earning a whopping $2M per episode to executive produce and reprise her role as The Morning Show co-host Alexandra 'Alex' Levy in the 10-episode third season, premiering September 13.

Season three will witness names like Reese Witherspoon, Marcia Gay Harden, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nicole Beharie, Jon Hamm, Tig Notaro, Néstor Carbonell, and Karen Pittman.

