Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her 'Quite Enjoyable' First Kiss with David Schwimmer on 'Friends'

In an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark from earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston spilled the details about her first on-screen kiss with co-star David Schwimmer on the beloved show Friends. Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest said that they believed Aniston had an awkward moment while sharing her first kiss with Schwimmer. Ripa noted that the co-stars had had a crush on each other in the early years and wondered if that affected their on-screen kiss. Aniston's reaction, however, had both hosts giggling.

Aniston is popularly known for portraying the character of Rachel Green, while Schwimmer played Ross Geller on the show. The on-again, off-again romance between Ross and Rachel was a big draw for viewers during all ten of its seasons. Fans were thrilled to learn during the reunion that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a deeper emotional connection outside of Friends. However, the timing was never ideal between the two.

Ripa and Seacrest asked if Aniston was feeling awkward given the circumstances. Aniston replied, "It was quite enjoyable actually." This response sent the hosts laughing while the audience cheered her authentic answer.

The biggest surprise during the Friends reunion may have been the information that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a crush on each other throughout the show. Fans were delighted with this behind-the-scenes surprise. As noted by The Things, Schwimmer acknowledged that although they both felt the same way about one another, the circumstances were never right for them.

“I think at some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that." he had explained.

Producer Kevin S. Bright would also admit that it was obvious that there was more between the two when they were together behind the scenes. “It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between them in the scenes was like, ‘Oh, my God, they can’t be acting that, there’s got to be something!’ Everybody was suspicious that something was going on," he explained.

Bright further revealed that everyone was rooting for Aniston and Schwimmer to start dating. “People made up their own rumors at a certain point. But we all thought something might have been going on because they were just so good together. We were so invested in Ross and Rachel, like the rest of you. There was something about them. But like the show, in a certain way, you had to wait a long time and then it never happened. The happy ending is in the show.”

The two actors ultimately shared their first-ever on-screen kiss. Although some might have thought it might have been awkward, Aniston didn't think so. Given what was happening behind the scenes, Ross and Rachel's first kiss was even more romantic. The two celebrities couldn't believe their first embrace was going to happen on live television, so Aniston prepared herself for the kiss.

Aniston revealed during the special, “I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television. Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

