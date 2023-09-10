The cast of Friends made sure to collect some personal souvenirs from the set when its ten-year run came to an end over 15 years ago. However, Jennifer Aniston stole something not from the clothes of her character Rachel Green, but from her on-screen best friend Monica Geller's closet!

Aniston revealed to People that one of her most prized possessions from Friends is one of Monica's dresses. The outlet spoke to Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer on the set of the Friends Reunion, which aired on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. "I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore," Aniston said. "I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It's floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck, and little ruffle cap sleeves."

In 2022, the actress also reshared a candid image to showcase her new hairstyle on Instagram Stories, and, well, let's just say that one snapshot made quite a stir online. Even while her new hairstyle was gorgeous as always, it was her signature ensemble that stole the show, per PEOPLE. She was wearing the same black dress that Monica Geller wore in an old episode of Friends. "Does the dress look familiar? 👀 Still got it! ❤️@courteneycoxofficial @friends," she captioned her story.

Cox, who played Monica in the series, didn't really take anything. But now she regrets not doing so. "I'm not a person that collects things. And then I regret it. I'm actually going to steal something tonight," she said at that time.

Each of the other actors took a little bit of the Friends universe with them when they left the set. Kudrow has all of Phoebe Buffay's iconic rings. An "I Love Friends" license plate was stolen by LeBlanc. "I put it on Schwimmer's car," he said. "It took him a week to realize. Do you remember?" Schwimmer asked, "Did you?" to which LeBlanc replied, "Yes, that was me."

Ross Geller's "little Professor Geller placards from my office at the museum," meanwhile, have been kept by Schwimmer, while Matthew Perry "stole the cookie jar that had a clock on it and I gave it to Lisa." Perry added, "At one point she looked at it and thought it was a real clock."

When the ensemble came together for the second time since the 2004 series finale to film an unscripted celebration of the NBC show appearing on HBO Max, they were all filled with emotion. "It's funny when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc says. "We pick up right where we left off."

"It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny," says Perry of why the show has found such a following. "They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people — and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that."

