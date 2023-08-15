Check Out Superfit Divas Jennifer Aniston, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's Impressive Home Gyms

Numerous advantages come with celebrity status, and one notable perk is the ability to perform workouts without stepping outside the house. Many prominent figures have gone to great lengths to construct exceptional home gyms that rival commercial fitness facilities. For individuals like Kate Hudson and Kendall Jenner, Pilates reformer machines take precedence, offering a favored avenue for engaging core muscles and attaining well-defined abs and impressive, toned muscles.

Despite her enjoyment of attending classes with her close friend Hailey Bieber, the model preserves her slender physique primarily through the use of a premium Pilates reformer machine, per Lifeandstylemag. In addition to Pilates, Kendall engages in substantial strength training and cardiovascular exercises. She has worked with renowned fitness expert Gunnar Peterson, along with trainers Autumn Calabrese from Revenge Body and Beach Body. Autumn Calabrese shared with Us Weekly that Kendall's fitness routine entails hour-long sessions, occurring three to four times weekly.

On the other hand, some opt for the versatility of free weights and kettlebells to foster muscle growth. Jennifer Aniston exemplifies a harmonious blend, boasting a comprehensive home gym within her opulent $21 million Bel Air residence. This private fitness enclave encompasses an array of exercise equipment, complemented by panoramic vistas through floor-to-ceiling windows. The former Friends star also enjoys the best of serenity with a personal wooden-floored yoga studio, fostering relaxation and flexibility.

In an Instagram video, Aniston skillfully demonstrates her remarkable strength while engaging in various exercises within her personal home gym. Amidst the lively presence of her enthusiastic dogs, the actress showcases her well-defined glutes and strong core as she accomplishes sets of bicycle crunches and kettlebell routines. The gym space benefits from an abundance of splendid natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere. It's outfitted with top-tier exercise equipment, including dumbbells, yoga mats, and more, per Prevention.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian provides a glimpse into her workout haven housed within her $17 million mansion. This state-of-the-art fitness arena, adorned with a $3,000 rowing machine, multiple flat-screen TVs, and an array of machinery, serves as the backdrop for her dedicated exercise routine, per The U.S. Sun.

According to a report by Hello magazine, Khloe shared insights into her exercise regimen on her Instagram stories while showcasing her entire workout area. The space boasts expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows and pristine white wooden flooring, harmonizing with sleek black fitness apparatus. Among the equipment are a Smith machine, a rack for weights, treadmills, Stairmasters, and an adaptable lat pulldown machine.

In the past, Khloe had offered a glimpse of her personal home gym through her subscription app, which has since been closed due to its inability to compete with the popularity of social media platforms. The images unveiled various elements within the gym setup, including Bosu balls that Khloe has previously credited for contributing to her well-defined glutes. Additionally, the gym space featured foam rollers for muscle relief, battle ropes for intensive workouts, and an assortment of sizable Swiss balls.

