Jennifer Aniston Is Upset With How ‘Days of Our Lives’ Plans to Kill off Her Dad’s Character on Show

Jennifer Aniston and her father John Aniston were quite close before his untimely death last November. The actress even shared a heartbreaking post dedicated to her father. Even after his passing, she continued to honor him in all that she did and even paid tribute to him on Father's Day. Like his passionate daughter, her father too was a renowned actor of his time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Shugerman

Featured in the hit soap opera Days of Our Lives, John's memories will remain eternal throughout the show. However, as per The Daily Mail, the show is set to write off John's character - Victor Kiriakis, in an unorthodox manner and his beloved daughter isn't okay with it.

According to reports, the actress is still processing the loss of her loving father. News of how her father's character would conclude seemed to have deeply distressed the Just Go With It actress. As per reports, Kirakis's absence is due to his passing away during a plane crash. Sources reveal that Jennifer being an aerophobic is terribly disgruntled upon learning of this ordeal. A source close to the actress explained her reason for utter dislike of the decision.

"Jennifer hates to fly so this has rubbed her the wrong way" confessed the source. In addition, empathized with her and further explained, "But what can she do? They have to explain Victor's death on the show". The episode featuring the funeral of the said character as per the source is anticipated to air later this year. "The funeral show is expected to air sometime late August, early September" revealed the source in conclusion.

Although Jennifer was estranged from her late father at one time, the two still managed to mend their bond. The actress initially struggled terribly to grasp and process the news of his sad demise. And to cope with it, as per reports, she formed a support group. This group, however, was her inner circle of friends that she deeply trusted and confided in.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

While her close circle of friends was Jennifer's shoulder to cry on, there was one more surprising person that she confided in. According to sources, the He's Just Not That Into You actress also sought comfort in her former husband, Justin Theroux. Although the two went through an amicable divorce in the year 2018, they've been cherished friends since the split.

As per a source, her former hubby would often console Jennifer when she was feeling down. And even call her up just to make sure she was okay. "He has also been a close source of comfort with the actor calling her almost every day to console her". To return his kindness, Jennifer reportedly kept in touch with Theroux's friends as well. "Jennifer has sent his friends gifts and called them and remembers their birthdays and been a real sweetie," said another source in conclusion.

