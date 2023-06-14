Jennifer Aniston Hates When People Compliment Her on Looking “Great for Her Age”

Jennifer Aniston is aging gracefully and her fitness regime is something that many swear by. But over the years, she disclosed, there is one compliment that she often receives that makes her "go bananas." Aniston, 54, expressed her hatred of hearing that she "looks great for your age" in a recent interview with British Vogue. "That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age…' I don’t even understand what it means," she said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Instead, the actress said, the compliment should be changed to “You look great—period.” The Friends actress explained that she feels much better now physically than she did when she was younger. "I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better," Aniston explained.

Another question in the interview concerned the “buzzy wellness discussion about ‘longevity,’” to which Aniston replied, “My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side—I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive.”

CAUSE OF DEATH: JENNIFER ANISTON FOR PVOLVE

HER ABS THO>>> pic.twitter.com/vm2xLggdUb — Carla❤Alexandra Levy's Apologist (@amickxaniston) June 6, 2023

For Aniston, fitness is really important. The We're the Millers actress explained to Vogue that her approach toward fitness has “absolutely evolved over the years” and that she “had to retrain” her brain to develop this attitude towards working out. “It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout. Not only do you stress your body, but you also burn out – who wants to do that at all?” she says, highlighting how she reached a point where she wasn't looking forward to the arduous routine anymore.

Now, the actress has found Pvolve, a functional fitness company whose routines really work for her. In 2021, the Murder Mystery actress got a bad back injury, post which a friend suggested she look into Pvolve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

“With Pvolve, you can really pick from so many workouts depending on how much time you have, the level of strength that you’re at, and where your body’s at, and you feel energized afterward,” Aniston said about the company's fitness regimes. The actress believes that the functional fitness route is “onto something.” She added, “I think it’s just taking the pressure off of ourselves and really knowing that whatever you did that day is enough, and don’t be your own worst critic.” Aniston said that, since joining Pvolve, she has found a new balance in her life. “It’s just good on my body; it’s good to my body. And I feel like I’ve done something really good for myself,” she said.