Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston opened up about her views on marriage, relationships, and the constant scrutiny she faces from the media in a previous candid interview with Allure magazine. Aniston who is a well known face for her television sitcom Friends had been under immense attack by media for her relationships in the past and her stance on motherhood. The actor made it clear that her romantic relationships do not define her and that she has no plans to get married anytime soon.

Ever since her heart-breaking split from Brad Pitt in 2005, she faced scrutiny for her decisions in her personal life and questions regarding her life choices. In a powerful op-ed for HuffPost in 2016, titled For The Record, I Am Not Pregnant. What I Am Is Fed Up, she expressed her frustration with the media's relentless focus on her decision not to have children. However Aniston never budged and came out clear with her statement that a woman cannot be defined by her marital or maternal status in 21st century as she defined her own stance on "happily ever after."

The Break-Up actor has had two divorces and has no plans to get married anytime soon as she loves being a happy and healthy single woman. Despite not ruling it out entirely, Aniston admitted, "Never say never, but I don't have any interest." She reflected on her previous marriages, describing them as "very successful" from her personal perspective. Aniston's reluctance towards marriage may be rooted in her childhood experiences, as she revealed to The Wall Street Journal in 2023. Growing up in a household marked by her parents' messy split, Aniston explained that her family's tumultuous relationship did not inspire a desire to follow a similar path.

"My house was not a fun house to live in," she disclosed, acknowledging the impact her parents' divorce had on her perception of romantic relationships. "Watching my family's relationship didn't make me kind of go, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that.' It was almost easier to just be kind of solo, so I didn't have any real training in that give-and-take. It's just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want, and it's still a challenge for me in a relationship," she said, joking during the interview, "I'm really good at every other job I have."

Previously, Aniston opened up about dealing with 'burning the bridges' on the final episode of Friends on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022. "Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy," the Murder Mystery actress reminisced. "Then I did a movie called The Breakup. I just kind of leaned into the end. I was like, 'You know what, guys? Let's just make this a completely new chapter. Let's end everything and start new. It worked great," Aniston shared back then.

