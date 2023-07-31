Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Call Lisa Kudrow Their ‘Most Favorite Person in the World’ on 60th Birthday

Jennifer Aniston is showering plenty of love on 'one of her favorite people on the planet' on a special day, her Friends co-star and bestie Lisa Kudrow just celebrated her 60th birthday. Aniston shared a sweet tribute on her Instagram with a heartfelt message for Kudrow, adding a series of rare pictures she captioned the post - "Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. Lisa Kudrow!! She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come!Happy Lisa’s Birthday!" Co-star and bestie Courteney Cox too cherished her amazing friend with an adorable post on Instagram - "Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Kudrow thanked Aniston via the comments section with a cute message - "My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!" many other celebrities and fans too followed in the comments, wishing the comedian/producer on her special day. Aniston shared a carousel of throwback pictures with Kudrow from their Friends era, the first picture showcased 'Rachel' sporting her famous hairdo as she leans on Phoebe while both are seen showing off milk mustaches; another picture is of them hugging on a couch; and one throwback picture is of Kudrow getting a peck on the cheek from Aniston and Cox. The last picture is of the entire cast including costars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer taken during their Friends: The Reunion special which premiered on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Meanwhile, Cox too included two throwback pictures in her tribute message to Kudrow, the other pictures are of the two best friends posing while clicking selfies. Friends sitcom premiered on NBC back in September 1994 and ran successfully for 10 seasons. The series was nominated for many awards including for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards. It won six, including for Outstanding Comedy Series during its eighth season. According to Daily Mail, Aniston and Kudrow were the only main cast members who won an Emmy respectively for their performances.

Kudrow posted a message of gratitude for her fans, family, and friends on her Instagram story with the caption - "Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes. This wish is for all of you!" the Friends alum was seen with closed eyes sitting in front of decadent birthday cake with the numbers 60 displaying her age. She looked happy and surrounded by bouquets on the table.

