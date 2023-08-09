Jennifer Aniston Celebrates the Launch of Courtney Cox's New Product: "So Proud of You!"

Jennifer Aniston is well known for her success with Friends, where she played Rachel Green, a beloved character. And while the show does highlight how each character navigates their friendship to form a lifelong bond.

Aniston, too, forged friendships with her girl gang: Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The three are thick friends and are always observed being there for each other. Be it celebrations, birthdays, or just having a chill sesh, these girls have each other's backs. However, Aniston recently congratulated Cox for launching her newest homecare brand.

The Murder Mystery 2 actress gushed about the success of her fellow co-star from Friends in her stories on Instagram to congratulate her. Cox recently launched a limited-edition product known as Homecourt, - An emulsion of classic summer accents in the form of a fragrance. This scent is set to transform one’s senses into beautiful scenery on a summer day. As per the official website, it is cruelty-free and completely vegan, without any harmful chemicals.

The star took to Instagram to share a wholesome group picture. And it wasn’t just Cox who was in the picture. The duo was joined by Sarah Paulson and Molly Shannon, among other famous personalities, all closely huddled. All the wonderfully talented women had blissful smiles on their faces and exuded an aura of pure bliss in the company of each other.

Cox appeared to be wearing a chic white shirt with collars, and her sleeves were rolled up to her elbows. And is observed to be wearing khaki pants. Aniston looked just amazing with her blonde beachy waves gently tied behind her head. She rests her hand on her cheek right next to Cox as she offers a lazy smile to the camera.

She captioned the story with "Celebrating CC [Short for her bestie’s full name] and the latest @homecourt launch". Aniston also added emojis of an orange and a stem of leaves to hint at the fragrance. Below the picture, she tags all those present and adds one more caption to express her pride in the accomplishment. "SO proud of you" she exclaimed in the story.

Prior to this, Aniston posted a heartwarming carousel celebrating Cox's birthday with images that were a blast from the past. There was also a short clip from their time on the show together. Another monochrome image captured Aniston firmly holding Cox by the legs as she attempted to do a handstand.

The youthful photograph implies just how much history their friendship has. In the caption of her post, Aniston goes on to shower her dear friend with love: "If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans" confesses the Murder Mystery actress.

