Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Had Spent Years Renovating $32.5M Beverly Hills Mansion Before Split

The former marital residence of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, where they lived between 2001 and 2006, sold for more than twice what the couple had initially paid for it!

The opulent mansion was originally listed for sale in 2019 at $56 million, dropped to $44.5 million early in 2020, and then sold for $32.5 million in an off-market transaction, per PEOPLE. The Aniston-Pitts' marital home, located in the celebrity neighborhood of Beverly Hills, was a French Normandy Revival-style estate measuring 11,173 square feet with a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a guest house situated on the grounds.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Call Lisa Kudrow Their ‘Most Favorite Person in the World’ on 60th Birthday

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Pitt and Aniston spent over 3 years restoring the historic property before they moved in, and features from those renovations can still be seen in the home more than ten years after they left, per LA Times. “The French Normandy Revival-style estate includes canyon views, dreamy hedged landscaping, and lighted pool, meandering stoned courtyard and patios, multiple fireplaces including the bedroom, more fireplaces in the dining room and bar, outdoor living room and an outdoor bedroom over the tennis court,” a listing previously stated about their former love nest, per Life & Style Magazine.

The kitchen's marble floors received underfloor heating as part of the Pitt-Aniston refurbishment. The years of renovations brought more unique features, including “replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, designing and installing a pub with floors sourced from a 200-year-old French château and adding a private screening room. They also added a tennis court and pavilion with a guest house on the upper level.”

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Aniston Post Hilarious Tributes for Sandra Bullock's Birthday

For the space that serves as a bar/pub room, the couple brought the wood floors from a 200-year-old French château, according to the Wall Street Journal. A further element of vintage realism was added by the stacked stone walls, and the look was completed by the open wine storage shelves. A tennis court and an additional guest house, which appears to be of midcentury modern style, were constructed by the present seller.

Hot Property: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's former home sold - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/YxrRJaunM5 pic.twitter.com/Rinx9lMzBa — Live Work (@liveworkteam) September 2, 2020

Also Read: Jennifer Anniston Used Humor to Cope with Dyslexia in School, Was "Always the Class Clown"

Aniston once told Vanity Fair that the couple had a lot of clashing styles. When a reporter asked if there was any silver lining to the split, the former Friends actress said, "I can have a comfortable couch." She said, per BBC, "Brad and I used to joke that every piece of furniture was either a museum piece or just uncomfortable. He definitely had his sense of style, and I definitely have my sense of style, and sometimes they clashed. I wasn't so much into modern."

Interestingly, the origins of the house go back to the 1930s, when actor Fredric March and his wife, actress Florence Eldridge, commissioned architect Wallace Neff, who is famous for creating a distinctive "California Style," to build them a home. Another owner was Wallis Annenberg, a philanthropist, who sold the home to entertainment attorney Ken Ziffren, who in turn sold it to Pitt and Aniston.

Former Beverly Hills Home of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Asks $49 M https://t.co/vL4NNICfmF pic.twitter.com/aGW3xonrQw — Phillip J Mather (@BritTexVoice) July 11, 2019

References:

https://people.com/home/brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-mansion-sale-49-million/

https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-08-07/brad-pitt-and-jennifer-anistons-former-beverly-hills-mansion-sells-for-32-5-million

https://www.wsj.com/articles/jennifer-aniston-and-brad-pitts-onetime-home-lists-for-56-million-11554833995

https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/brad-pitt-and-jennifer-anistons-44-5-million-home-photo-tour/

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/entertainment/4303704.stm

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston Hung Out at Cher’s House as a Teenager and None of Us Knew

Jennifer Aniston's 'Picture Perfect' Co-star Jay Mohr Looks Unrecognizable 26 Years After The Blockbuster Romcom