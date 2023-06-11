Jennifer Aniston Annoyed Her 'Friends' Co-stars David Schwimmer & Lisa Kudrow With This Bad Habit

Jennifer Aniston, known for her iconic role as Rachel Green on the hit TV show "Friends," had a habit that often annoyed her co-stars, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow. While the on-screen chemistry between the six friends was undeniable, it seems that Aniston's off-screen behavior caused some frustration within the team.

As per Koimoi, Aniston had a penchant for arriving late to the set, often extending well beyond the scheduled call time. This habit did not go unnoticed by the rest of the cast and crew, who were diligently punctual.

According to a report from StarteFacts, her tardiness began to affect the work process and created tension among the team. The situation became so noticeable and bothersome that even Aniston's close friend and co-star Lisa Kudrow had to acknowledge the issue. Kudrow diplomatically referred to Aniston's habit as "bad luck getting to work," which was essentially a polite way of saying that her constant lateness was causing frustration among the cast and crew.

The "Friends" team, known for their camaraderie both on and off the screen, eventually decided to address the matter. It was crucial to ensure that the production schedule was not disrupted any further. Recognizing the impact of Aniston's habit, her co-stars David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow took it upon themselves to intervene.

Although the exact details of how they handled the situation are not mentioned in the report, it can be assumed that they had a conversation with Aniston to address the issue and find a solution. Given their close bond, it is likely that the conversation was constructive and aimed at maintaining a harmonious working environment.

The "Friends" cast and crew were known for their ability to overcome challenges together, just like the characters they portrayed on screen. This incident serves as a testament to their professionalism and commitment to the show's success. Despite the annoyance caused by Aniston's habit, they managed to find a resolution and continue working as a cohesive team.

Aniston's acting career began in the late 1980s with minor roles in television shows such as "Molloy" and "Ferris Bueller." However, it was her breakthrough role as Rachel Green in the hit television series "Friends" that catapulted her to stardom. Aniston's portrayal of Rachel, a fashion-conscious and relatable character, resonated with audiences and earned her critical acclaim. The show aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, and Aniston's performance earned her numerous awards, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

It's important to remember that behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, actors and production teams face challenges and interpersonal issues just like anyone else. However, what sets them apart is their ability to address these problems and work towards a positive outcome.