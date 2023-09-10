Jennifer Aniston is one of the most bankable female actresses in Hollywood with a net worth of $320 million. Aniston became a household name with a cult following during the 90s with the popular sitcom Friends. From 1994 to 2004, she played the role of Rachel Green, which also earned her an Emmy in 2002 and a Golden Globe in 2003. Between 2003-2004, Aniston approximately earned $1 million per episode, making her one of the highest-paid TV actresses of all time. However, the Break-Up actress had once confessed that she was a "terrible waitress" in real life just like her reel life. As per Insider, during her very first appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019, Aniston admitted she used to work for the now-closed Jackson Hole Hamburgers on the Upper West Side. "Did you work the Sunday brunches there? Because they're like the fall of Saigon. Like you can't believe how unbelievably crowded it is there!" Colbert asked. "I know, the lines! I was a terrible waitress. I was a hostess and then they finally allowed me to be a waitress," Aniston had revealed.

The Murder Mystery actress also shared that she had scored her first screen job as a waitress in a Bob's Big Boy commercial. "I had slippery fingers as a waitress was the problem," Aniston recalled back then about her time in the hospitality industry. The show host then went on to ask her whether that meant she "stole from customers". To which Aniston sarcastically replied that it was because of this reason that she ended up getting the similarly inept Central Perk waitress Rachel Green role in Friends. The Horrible Bosses actress also added that "she was born to play this role." Fans of the popular sitcom have always remembered Rachel messing up orders, taking long breaks to catch up with friends, and even watching her sneeze in rude customers' muffins.

As per the Things, Aniston had taken up odd jobs aside from being a waitress before landing her big acting break. She confessed to working as a telemarketer and a hairdresser. As a telemarketer, she admitted to being miserable at selling time-shares in the Poconos, while as a hairdresser, she would cut her dad's hair, although he later revealed to her that he would get his hair neatly done by the hairdresser on the set of his series - Days Of Our Lives.

Aniston had also shared that she tipped well while dining out on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "And I always tip very very well because I know." As for her former employee, Jackson Hole Hamburgers, they said she "will always be a proud member of the Jackson Hole family."

