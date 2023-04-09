Jennifer Aniston Admits Buying $13,000 Mercedes as Mistake With "FRIENDS" First Paycheck

Jennifer Aniston, the beloved Hollywood actress, recently opened up about her first big purchase after receiving a paycheck from the iconic sitcom, Friends. Aniston revealed that she bought a Mercedes for $13,000, as her first big splurge. The 54-year-old actress, who shot to fame with her role as Rachel Green in Friends which ran from 1994 to 2004, said that the purchase had turned out to be a mistake.

In an interview with Popsugar, Aniston recalled seeing a 280 SL Mercedes parked near Melrose Avenue in LA with a "for sale" sign on it for almost two years. “[It] sat forever, saying ‘for sale’ on it for like two years. And I remember thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I could buy that car one day?’” Aniston recalled. “And then the first year of Friends happened and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to buy that antique car because I’ve always loved that car.’ I can’t remember how much it was. It might’ve been like $13,000.”

After receiving her Friends paycheck, Aniston bought the car, but her joy was short-lived. She said, "I drove it and then drove it again, and it never drove again. It was a lemon, and that’s why it’s been sitting there. I didn’t know any better to get it checked out. So, that was just a nice 25-year-old mistake."

Many fans of Friends were quick to point out how Aniston’s regretful purchase was “such a Rachel Green thing to do,” with one saying: “A car trying to be sold for two years is a red flag,” reports Independent. Aniston's story is a reminder that sometimes, even with a hefty bank balance, things don't always work out as planned. Aniston's honest confession shows that even the wealthiest celebrities can make costly mistakes.

Aniston has also previously spoken about pay equity in Hollywood. According to Metro, while speaking to RadioTimes, she said, "I’m aware that I have had a pretty easy time in terms of my experience in the business. But even back on Friends, it wasn’t so much about women being paid the same as men – some of the women were being paid more. It was more about, 'We’re doing equal work and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way.'"

Aniston also recently admitted that Friends hasn’t aged well noting that kids of today’s generation find certain episodes "offensive" and admitted certain aspects of the show could have been "better thought through."

According to Yahoo, while speaking to the Associated Foreign Press, she added, "There were things that were never intentional and others…well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now."