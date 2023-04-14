Jenna Bush Hager's 7th Grade Ex Broke Up With her After Seeing Her "In Bathing Suit"

Jenna Bush Hager revealed that her seventh-grade boyfriend broke up with her after he saw her in a bathing suit. “It’s so interesting because people really do hit you right where it hurts,” the mom of three said during a conversation with Hoda Kotb on Today's Wednesday broadcast.

She added, "I had a boyfriend in seventh grade who broke up with me after we went swimming together after he saw me in a bathing suit. I feel like even sometimes now when I feel great — I have three kids, three C-sections, I feel really in my body and I think of it as a beautiful thing — I’ll walk in a pool and have a moment.”

Getty Images | Jason Kempin

Jenna is a mother of three, Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal who is 3. She goes on to admit that the pain she felt during those moments has inspired her to raise her kids as "loving" human beings. "All we want is loving children. We don’t need the star kid, the this, the that. We want kids that are kind,” she said. “The way you do that is to model it."

She also went on to talk about how she struggled with body image growing up and shared how she found a fourth-grade diary entry in which vowed to lose four pounds in January 1991. She said how it stemmed from being pointed out that she didn't belong to the ideal body type category. "I remember the bikini color I was wearing, a yellow bikini color,' she explained in January. 'I was laying next to my sister [Barbara Bush], and my grandmother, who I adored, but had kind of a biting personality, said something like, "Oh, Jenna! Looking chubby."

The very important discussion surrounding body image stemmed from their conversation in Ariana Grande's TikTok video. The 7 Rings singer took to the video-sharing platform to speak out against body shamers and also talked about how it is wise not to comment on whether they think a person's body looks good or not. She also highlights how it important is to consider that a person might be going through something.

Today | Today with Hoda & Jenna

The pop star also opened up about how many people thought that she was healthy when in reality, she wasn't. She said, "And personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my health, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy."