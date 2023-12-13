Jenna Bush Hager Reveals What ‘Embarrasses’ Her The Most While Watching Movies With Her Parents

In an unexpected twist, Lifetime has shaken up the standard holiday movie recipe with the revelation of its upcoming film, A Cowboy Christmas Romance. Diverging from the usual sugary and lighthearted fare that defines the holiday genre, the network is set to push a fresh dose of intensity and passion into the mix per DECIDER.

Hoda Kotb, a familiar face from the Today show, took center stage to spill the beans about this unconventional holiday movie. Describing it as a "grownup romance," Kotb hinted that viewers should brace themselves for a departure from the usual holiday sugar and spice.

During the Today Show segment, Kotb turned to her co-host Jenna Bush Hager for her take on the prospect of a steamy love scene. Bush Hager, known for her candidness, admitted, "You know me, I get kind of embarrassed. It depends on who you're watching it with. You don't want to get around with your mom and dad and watch that."

The co-host went on to humorously recount the awkwardness of watching romantic scenes with family, noting, "It's really awful, really just awkward. Everybody's uncomfortable. Probably the parents aren't." She even shared a relatable anecdote about her daughter's reaction to a simple kiss in the movie Elf, emphasizing that kids generally dislike such content. Kotb chimed in, acknowledging that children, in general, tend to shy away from romantic content. "Kids hate any kind of content like that. They do, they don't like it," she remarked.

"Everybody's uncomfortable!" Jenna Bush Hager gets "embarrassed" watching steamy movie scenes with other people: https://t.co/Sp79DA6MqB pic.twitter.com/JJ3GsqQqIr — Decider (@decider) December 10, 2023

The conversation took an amusing turn as Kotb mentioned the days when individuals discreetly hid their steamy reads, like Fifty Shades, within the pages of more respectable publications like the Economist. Hager humorously spoke on behalf of a friend, stating, "Now, everyone's just reading Colleen Hoover left and right! Nobody's embarrassed anymore! Let's get into it." As fans eagerly await the release of this groundbreaking holiday film, one thing is certain – Lifetime has successfully piqued the curiosity of its audience with the promise of a Christmas romance like never before.

