‘Teen Mom’ Fans Think Jenelle Evans May Have Split From David Eason For This Terrible Reason

Jenelle Evans has certainly had quite a rough week since her 14-year-old son Jace recently ran away from school. His sudden disappearance not only frightened his parents but also had fans quite worried for the safety of the young lad. However, thanks to the assistance of local authorities and the community, he was found without a scratch, per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

While a relief, it appears that things haven’t fully settled down for the Teen Mom star as deciphered from recent events. It appears that she may have split from her long-time husband David Eason whom she met on Tinder.

A popular platform on Reddit claims to have spotted a clue pointing to the fact that the couple’s relationship may have taken a hit. It appears that Evans recently changed her relationship status on Facebook to ‘It’s complicated”. A screenshot of this recent update has fans sent into a frenzy. And although Evans herself hasn’t issued an official statement on her social accounts. There may be trouble in paradise after all as The Sun notes.

Image Source: Reddit | @TeenMomOGandTeenMom2

In the comment section of the thread, several began to mock Evans' decision to add an update about her love life on Facebook at this age and time. “The fact that she’s still updating her FB relationship status in 2023 is so perfect LOL!!!” notes one person. “It’s 2023 and people are still updating their relationship status?!” asked another person in shock. “I did not realize anyone still did this, didn’t even know this was still an option on Facebook,” added a final one in awe of the moment.

While some were making a mockery out of Evans still using Facebook, there were others who found it rather annoying with her complaints and harshly criticized the star. “Imagine being mad at your husband and running to Facebook to say it’s complicated when you having issues with each other,” pondered a user called @shenanigansarefun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Davis

Another one suggested that instead of ‘complaining’ Evans should walk away from her now-husband. And further accused her of ‘teasing’ her fans. “She’s teasing us. If you’re really that fed up, you leave,” suggested user @YugeMalakas. A final one claimed that this was probably another one of her ‘publicity stunts’. “Nothing says, I need attention quite like this as your relationship status,” commented a final one @gwacemom. As of now, neither she nor her husband have issued a public statement that addresses rumors of their split.

Shortly before entering a rather stormy week, Evans took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming post of her family. The carousel featured two of her three children. In the first few pictures, the reality star posed gleefully alongside her son and daughter who donned cheeky grins. This was then followed by a few snaps of her and her husband side by side looking as blissful as any other happily married couple.

