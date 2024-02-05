Jenelle Evans Lashes Out at Mom for Current Situation: "I Suck, But It's My Mom's Fault!"

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is facing scrutiny for her recent comments after the investigation into her domestic situation and alleged assault against her son Jace. Despite attempts to portray a sense of normalcy, Evans recently admitted to significant mistakes in a Facebook video, displaying a rare moment of self-awareness, according to Heavy. In the video posted then, Evans acknowledged her troubled past, admitting to acting out as a child. Yet, she swiftly redirected responsibility towards her mother, Barbara Evans, contending that the tumultuous environment in which she was raised played a significant role in her behavior.

David Eason, Jenelle's husband, allegedly assaulted Jace, and insiders suggest the potential existence of video evidence capturing the incident. Despite acknowledging her past mistakes, Jenelle seems to be avoiding accountability by attributing her behavior to her upbringing. She expressed, "If I never grew up in such a chaotic household, then I would not have learned those behaviors and even have done half of them. It's like, no wonder I acted that way. I learned it. And I thought it was normal."

The situation on 'The Land,' referring to Evans and Eason's property, does not appear promising. Jenelle has already lost custody of Jace, who has been returned to the care of his grandmother. Barbara had been the primary caregiver for Jace for most of his life, having gained custody over a decade ago due to Jenelle's legal issues and struggles with substance abuse.

In the midst of these familial challenges, one might expect Jenelle to focus on creating a stable home life for the children still in her care. Nevertheless, she has been actively promoting her OnlyFans content and involving herself in public disputes, notably with her mother, using blog posts that she attempts to pass off as credible journalism.

Expressing frustration in her latest diatribe against Barbara, Jenelle accused her mother of being a 'master manipulator' and claimed she was tired of protecting her peace and character. The couple's history with Child Protective Services dates back to 2019 when their children were temporarily taken away after Eason shot and killed the family dog, an incident which was later proved to be untrue and merely for publicity.

According to reports from Daily Mail, the relationship history between Jenelle and Barbara has been nothing short of a tumultuous rollercoaster. Taking on a crucial role in Jace's upbringing since his birth, Barbara became a primary caregiver due to Jenelle's legal challenges and issues with substance abuse. The already strained relationship became worse in September when Jenelle took legal action by filing a restraining order against her mother.

Jenelle shared at that time, “I think what hurts me the most is that my own parent would do this to me; my own parent caused this whole storm, s*** storm—it just hurts because I would never treat my children that way. I know that I will treat my children with love and respect, and if they need my help, I will give them my help without making them feel like a burden.”