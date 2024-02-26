Jenelle Evans' Husband Wants a Divorce After She Booted Him and His Teen Kid from Her House: Report

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has regained custody of her teenage son Jace despite the Child Protective Services probe. The reality star's husband, David Eason, has been charged with causing physical assault and injury to his stepson. Eason is waiting for his initial Superior Court hearing after a grand jury indictment in January elevated his case to a felony. Meanwhile, Evan has allegedly forced her husband and his daughter Maryssa out of her home now that Jace is back, reported Radar Online.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Bruce Glikas

As per The US Sun, the father-daughter duo have been told to leave the former Teen Mom 2 star's house in North Carolina, which fans have referred to as 'The Land.' An insider familiar with the situation revealed, "David has been staying on Jenelle's boat over the past week, but then on Monday, things began to get heated. Two days ago, Jenelle started texting Maryssa that since her father was no longer at the house, she could no longer live there, either."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

The couple has been together for more than six years, but it turned out that Evans texted Maryssa: "I've raised you since you were little, but now I have custody of Jace now, and he's my priority." Furthermore, things got escalated because, according to the source, on "Tuesday night at 9pm, Jenelle knocked on Maryssa's bedroom door, and said to her in person, 'I really need you to find somewhere else to go, you need to leave your room key and go in the morning." Eason's daughter went to school the next day and, after returning home, packed her stuff and left. "David is supposed to be filing for divorce sometime today- his plan is to get ahead of Jenelle filing," the insider shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Youtuber ElleBee apparently first reported the story about the couple going their separate ways. The Director of the Department of Social Services for Columbus County, which is in charge of the CPS section, refused to say whether the case was dropped or not in a statement, and when pressed, he mentioned, "Not at this time. Not without my attorney representing us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Evans, too, detailed her version of events regarding the return of Jace on TikTok without giving proper details. "So all allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped," she claimed. "I wasn't going to share this information. I was actually going to keep it private and just kind of give a vague statement. But right now, I need to control the narrative," she added.

The grand jury claimed Eason 'used his hands to squeeze [Jace's] throat.' "The jurors for the state upon their oath present that on or about the date of offense shown and in the county named above, the defendant named above unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did assault [Jace] and inflict physical injury, bruises about his neck by strangulation, using his hands to squeeze his throat," the court document stated. "The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child... The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means," the court filing stated.