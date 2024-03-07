Jenelle Evans' Former Partner, David Eason, Threatens to Reveal ‘Dirty Laundry’ in Now-Deleted Post

Jenelle Evans has taken the step of filing separation documents and initiating the process of divorcing David Eason. The decision to separate from her husband was made due to his reported erratic behavior and other issues. Despite this, Evans is primarily concerned about the custody arrangements for their children. Meanwhile, Eason has taken to social media to criticize his ex-wife, making threats to reveal her secrets in a now-deleted post. This comes shortly before news of Evans’ filing became public, as reported by The US Sun. He hinted at exposing what he called her "dirty laundry," raising concerns about the situation.

Before deleting the post, he wrote, "Yall want to see more of Jenelles dirty laundry? It's all about to be aired out! But WARNING she hasn't done laundry in 7 months or more!" The post quickly spread to various Teen Mom gossip pages, sparking a flurry of comments from fans. Instagram users expressed their disapproval of Eason's threat to publicly disclose Evans' issues as they go through their separation. One user commented, "For a long time I thought he has something on her and that’s why she went back the first time and she continued to stay."

Another user wrote, “Well since he refuses to work why didn’t he do laundry,” as reported by Perez Hilton. "She just called him like IM GONNA CALL THR LAWYER DUDE, YOURE DONE," another user said. A fourth user wrote, "God I can’t stand this man but I do want the tea." "Stop there is no need for this. Don’t disrespect the mother of your children," a fifth slammed. Furthermore, the former Teen Mom 2 star also criticized Eason, bringing up various issues including his admission to killing their pet dog, Nugget, in 2019, as well as his current felony charge for allegedly strangling her son, Jace.

The complaint also highlighted Eason's purported unwillingness to work, his extravagant spending of Evans' funds, and his text conversations with his ex-wife, which she deemed as criminal. Evans specified in the filing, submitted to the court on February 23, that she and Eason formally separated on February 16, with the intention of it being a permanent split. The ex-MTV star said, "Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff."

In her filing, Evans also mentioned that Eason is currently residing on her boat, which is docked at a nearby marina. She expressed frustration that since their separation, Eason has not reached out to her or asked about their 7-year-old daughter, Ensley. The filing also disclosed that Evans is seeking full custody of Ensley and has requested that Eason undergo a mental health evaluation before being granted any visitation rights for her daughter. Evans and Eason have had a tumultuous relationship marked by numerous legal disputes. The former couple got married in September 2017.