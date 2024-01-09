Jeffery Epstein's Former Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell Opens Up After Long Silence

Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice, has responded to the much-awaited revelation of a massive set of court records. As reported by the Independent, following the unsealing of the documents, Maxwell's lawyers, Diana Fabi Samson, and Arthur Aidala stated on Wednesday night that she reaffirmed her innocence and pledged to pursue her appeal.

Jeffery Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell & Epstein Island was just the beginning. Child trafficking, child organ trafficking, human trafficking goes all the way to the top… and it’s everywhere. pic.twitter.com/gt8sLdlPhY — Ape𝕏 (@Apex644864791) January 9, 2024

As per the outlet, the statement read, "Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court’s recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell, as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal. Ghislaine’s focus is on the upcoming appellate argument, asking for her entire case to be dismissed. She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence."

Since US judge Loretta Preska ordered the publication of records in Virginia Giuffre's case against Maxwell, hundreds of documents have been made public. The victim of Epstein, Sarah Ransome, supplied images of the Epstein fixer on his remote private island, Little St. James, in a discovery motion filing. Ransome went into depth about the widespread mistreatment that sex trafficking victims experienced.

Victim of sexual abuse committed by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell reports how she was treated by them because she was not Jewish. "They demoralized me by saying 'you are nothing because you are not Jewish, you are stupid, a useless white girl, a poor commoner'." https://t.co/tFcJNCyytN pic.twitter.com/JsUSGcqmoI — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓⚡⚡ (@JohnStark3D2A) January 4, 2024

Epstein who was well-known for his social circles with politicians, celebrities, billionaires, and elite academics, was accused in 2005 of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex, which prompted a police inquiry in Palm Beach, Florida. In 2006, he was taken into custody. In 2008, the financier was permitted to plead guilty to a crime involving a single victim by the prosecution, even though several other minor females had reported similar incidents of sexual assault. He participated in a correctional work-release program for 13 months.

Following his imprisonment, several well-known friends deserted Epstein, including former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, but many more did not. For 10 more years, Epstein remained in the company of the wealthy and well-known, often via charitable endeavors. The controversy rekindled attention in 2019 after a report by the Miami Herald, and Epstein was charged with sex trafficking by federal authorities in New York. In prison, he killed himself while awaiting trial. Maxwell, Epstein's ex-girlfriend, was subsequently charged by the U.S. attorney in Manhattan for aiding in the recruitment of his minor victims. She was found guilty in 2021 and is now imprisoned for 20 years.

Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, sued Maxwell in 2015, and the materials that are being made public are a part of that case. She is among the several women who filed lawsuits against Epstein, claiming that he had mistreated them in his residences in Florida, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Arizona. Giuffre alleged that the summer she turned 17, she was seduced to work as a "masseuse" for Epstein, which involves engaging in sexual activities, in place of a spa attendant position at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Giuffre also said that she was coerced into having sex with individuals in Epstein's social circle, such as millionaire Glenn Dubin, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, and Prince Andrew of Britain.

