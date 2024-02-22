Jeanine Pirro Slammed for ‘Feeding BS to Audience’ After She Critiques Trump’s NY Fraud Case

During a recent episode of Fox News program The Five, anchor Jeanine Pirro vehemently criticized the fraud verdict delivered in New York against former President Donald Trump and his organization. Her statement expressed outrage but was slammed by many viewers on social media after they thought she was misleading her audience.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

With a passionate monologue, Pirro criticized NY State Attorney General Letitia James' handling of this case, saying, "Well, actually -- look, this is an outrage." The presenter argued that there was no need for the AG to pursue the case against the Trump Organization. "What you are seeing is an Attorney General who, at any other time or any other day, would have been removed from office based upon her promise to go after a person against whom there was no crime alleged," Pirro exclaimed.

Sorry Jeanine, Trump’s been found guilty, by juries of his peers, of all the things magas accused the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens of. But keep feeding the BS to your audience until Fox has to pay another billion for lies passed on from the FBI informant that was just indicted. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) February 16, 2024

But internet users didn't buy Pirro's tirade. "You mad?" said one social media user, dismissing her outburst. "Sorry Jeanine, Trump’s been found guilty, by juries of his peers, of all the things magas accused the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens of. But keep feeding the BS to your audience until Fox has to pay another billion for lies passed on from the FBI informant that was just indicted," said yet another X user.

Judge Jeanine Pirro declared that she will bet her house that Trump's civil fraud trial judgment will get tossed in an appeal. Who gets her house if it isn't? I'd vote for a dog rescue group! Pirro loves her dogs so I think she'd be OK with that. pic.twitter.com/FI2yA24xHD — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) February 17, 2024

Another commenter, speaking more disdainfully, said about Pirro, "THIS WINO... ST-U." Some merely disagreed with Pirro's claims, with one individual saying, "Not true." "Pirro loves to bloviate in between boxes of wine," another viewer mocked the anchor's tirade.

He engaged in widespread fraud and corruption to obtain favorable loans at the expense of others and other New York businesses. Millions that could have gone to those who weren’t gaming the system and who followed the rules and the law. Weren’t you a judge? — Anthony LoPresti (@AnthonyLoPresti) February 16, 2024

Last week, Trump received a verdict in the fraud case against his organization with a fine worth $355 million that he's due to pay for fraudulently inflating his worth for favorable bank loans, per the BBC. In the segment, Pirro went on to criticize the application of consumer protection rules to the Trump Organization, claiming that they were never meant to be used for this kind of thing. "I have never seen a law that was written to protect consumers used against a man and an organization where not one consumer was harmed," Pirro stated emphatically.

Pirro vigorously defended the financial practices of the Trump Organization, emphasizing that they followed the rules when applying for loans and that there was no harm to customers or banks. "They never missed a loan payment, they never defaulted on any loan," she asserted. "Deutsche Bank and every other bank that did business with the Trump Organization made hundreds of millions of dollars." Pirro also disputed the veracity of the investigation's findings, claiming that the Trump Organization followed the law. "They didn’t scam anyone. No one is alleging that they were wrong," she declared.

Jessica Tarlov: "I think emotion is hot at the table, and it is not emanating from me."



Jeanine Pirro and Greg Gutfeld then lose their shit after she brings up all the other criminal charges that Trump is facing outside of the NY civil fraud case. pic.twitter.com/rICLU9PXrj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 19, 2024

Pirro's criticism persisted as she said that people working on the probe were trying to bring down the former president. "I’m tired of the word law there," she exclaimed. "This is an attempt by people to take down a former president who was beating the present president in terms of the polls."