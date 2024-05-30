Jeanine Pirro Slammed After Attacking De Niro for Bashing Trump Outside NY Court: “Queen Franzia”

Robert De Niro's harsh comments outside of Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial in New York clearly angered the co-hosts of Fox News' The Five. Jeanine Pirro, in particular, received a lot of backlash on social media for saying that De Niro has never “done anything for” his hometown, per The Wrap.

"You know, my question for Robert De Niro is, what have you done for New York City, Robert De Niro?" said Pirro, a former judge and prosecutor. "What have you done? Is there a building with your name on it? Have you built skyscrapers? Has the skyline of New York changed because of all your vision?"

Robert DeNiro was a cofounder & lead hype-man for the .@Tribeca film festival, which has supported & showcased the film industry since shortly after the tragedy of 9/11.



Donald Trump pretended to be a hero in the wake of the same tragedy, while all he really did was gloat. https://t.co/XUx4q8D5b7 — Shawn (@spfarrelltweets) May 29, 2024

Manhattan native De Niro has made several investments in the city, per Raw Story. As noted on Twitter, in an attempt to revitalize the region where the Twin Towers stood in the wake of the September 11 attacks, he co-founded the Tribeca Festival in 2002 with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff. The actor also serves on the board of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

You're still not going to get an appointment from Trump, Queen Franzia. https://t.co/DNFdEVJbnL — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 28, 2024

A user slammed Pirro, saying, "Hey @JudgeJeanine: The easy argument is that, unlike #Trump, De Niro is a super-successful, non-bankrupt megastar who’s not indicted 4 times on 88 felony counts and currently on trial for fraud. But also, he almost single-handedly revived Lower Manhattan after 911. Your move, JP."

Another user bashed her, saying, "Robert De Niro co-founded Tribeca Film Festival to rebuild and revitalize Tribeca and lower Manhattan after the entire area was decimated on September 11 you absolute f**ing bozos."

Damn you Google! “De Niro's philanthropic endeavors include co-founding the Tribeca Festival in 2001 to aid in the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan post-9/11. He is also on the board of the 911 Museum and Memorial.” — Not NSA Help Desk (@NOTNSAHELPDESK) May 28, 2024

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson also trashed Pirro, mocking, "You're still not going to get an appointment from Trump, Queen Franzia." A user mocked Trump, writing, "Well, De Niro hasn't committed 34 Class E felonies, so there's that."

A user mocked her voice, saying, "Why does she sound like a baby seal that wandered to far away from the ocean?" A user contrasted De Niro and Trump, slamming Pirro, "Yeah my man DeNiro got to them. Bad. Hey Jeannie can you name anything of significance that fat b**tard has ever done? No he no more 'won' that election than I did. DeNiro has entertained & inspired others for decades. GFY."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Ferdman

A user mocked Pirro's understanding, suggesting, "Aside from all the obvious ways this is wrong (De Niro has done quite a lot for New York), the notion that slapping your name on a building somehow helps a city is laughably insane."

Another user mocked, "This is proof she’s no New Yorker. You really asking what DeNiro has done for the city you brain-dead trollop? Google Tribeca Film Festival honey."

De Niro said more about how much he loved Manhattan, but perhaps the most disparaging remark was about Trump's penchant for political violence, which he wrote off as “a coward’s violence”. De Niro asked, “You think Trump ever threw a punch himself or took one? No way. He doesn’t get blood on his hands. He directs the mob to do his dirty work for him by making a suggestion, an inference.”