JD Vance’s Wife Supported One of Donald Trump's Biggest Rivals Before Her Political Shift

JD Vance’s political transformation from a Donald Trump critic to one of his strongest allies is well-known, but the story of his wife, Usha Vance, adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. Once a registered Democrat and a fan of one of Trump’s biggest rivals, Hillary Clinton, Usha’s shift toward MAGA has raised eyebrows, especially given her previous affiliations and background.

Usha Vance was a registered Democrat who voted in Democratic primaries until she married JD in 2014. She went on to clerk for Brett Kavanaugh starting that same year. Hope it was worth it pic.twitter.com/NaG93Q4mbq — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 26, 2024

Before changing to her current political stance, Usha was known to lean Democrat. According to sources, JD once confided in friends that his wife intended to vote for Clinton during the 2016 presidential election—Trump’s rival at the time. As per The List, given her background working at Munger, Tolles & Olson, a progressive law firm known for its support of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Usha’s political identity aligned with values often associated with the Democratic Party.

WATCH: Usha Vance is asked about her & J.D.’s harsh words about Trump in the past — “never Trump” “idiot if you voted for him” “might be America’s Hitler”



(PSA: Bringing this up is not “attacking” them, it’s simply the truth)pic.twitter.com/UbWrIbrUVR — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 5, 2024

However, while her Democratic leanings may have initially seemed at odds with her husband’s evolving political journey, Usha’s support for Clinton wasn’t simply a footnote in her political history—it was seemingly reflective of the ideals and values she personally held. In recent times, though, despite her past support for Clinton, JD’s rise within the Republican Party—and, more specifically, his embrace of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda—seemed to have influenced Usha’s shift.

Wait, a little lawyer birdie friend of mine just tells me that Usha Chilukuri Vance is a registered democrat! Anyone check? #ushachikukuri #JDVance — Radhika (@rads) July 16, 2024

Friends and insiders claim that Usha is fully supportive of her husband’s MAGA agenda, with one source noting that there is 'no daylight' between her and J.D. on political matters. Another close friend highlighted, “I know Usha had spent a ton of time talking it through with him and making sure it was in his voice… As a thought partner, she has absolutely sharpened his thoughts.”

JD himself has often spoken about the toll that his political career has taken on his family and praised Usha for her support. During his senate campaign, he acknowledged how integral Usha’s role has been in his political ascent. As per The Daily Beast, he remarked, “The thing that I’ll say about running for office that a lot of you know very well is that it takes an incredible toll on family…and I wouldn’t be here without Usha. So thank you, honey, from the bottom of my heart.” Their partnership is described by friends as a 'joint venture,' emphasizing that Usha is far from a passive observer in J.D.'s political life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

However, not everyone is convinced by Usha’s political transformation. Some wonder whether her support for the MAGA movement is a strategic alignment with her husband’s career rather than a reflection of her true beliefs. A source close to the situation said, “I never thought of her as someone who would run for office. I thought of her more as someone who'd be a partner at a law firm—definitely very successful with immense amount of power—but more behind-the-scenes power. But in that way, they’re the perfect combination because he always did like the spotlight.”