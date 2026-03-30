JD Vance Says Aliens Are ‘Demons,’ Vows to ‘Get to the Bottom’ of UFO Files

We live in an era when aliens and unidentified flying objects are being discussed by prominent political figures. After Barack Obama and President Donald Trump previously addressed the longstanding theories about extraterrestrials, JD Vance has now revealed what he really thinks about entities from outer space. However, unlike Obama and Trump, who remained tight-lipped on the subject, the vice president has commented on what he believes about aliens.

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In a podcast interview, former President Barack Obama said he believes aliens may exist and joked that they are not in Area 51, an American Air Force facility popularly believed to have been associated with extraterrestrial theories. He clarified, “I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

JD Vance Tells Me That UFOs are DEMONS: “I Think They’re DEMONS” 🛸 “I don’t think they’re aliens. There are weird things out there that are very difficult to explain.” The Vice President tells me he’s going to AREA 51 with his Top Secret Security Clearance to FIND OUT. “I… pic.twitter.com/mDtrafkxB9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

Days later, Trump appeared frustrated when a reporter brought up Obama’s comments. However, he soon called for the declassification of files related to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and UFOs.

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In a conversation with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson on Friday, JD Vance was asked whether the government would release all the UFO and alien-related files as promised by Donald Trump. However, when the podcaster asked when the files would be released, Vance cleverly bypassed the question and answered with a simple “We’re working on it.”

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He responded that he had been fascinated by the concept of UFOs and aliens, but said his focus shifted to other issues. JD “It’s funny,” JD Vance added, “When I came in, I was obsessed with the UFO files.” He continued, “But then you get really busy worrying about the economy and national security and things like that. But I’ve got three more years as vice president. I will get to the bottom of the UFO files.”

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JD Vance said he has not reviewed the classified files as he has “not been able to spend enough time on this to really understand it.” However, he will look into the matter because he is “more curious than anybody.”

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However, as a firm believer in Christianity, JD Vance doesn’t believe Hollywood could justify what aliens really are. According to him, aliens are not “celestial beings who fly around and do weird things to people.” He further explains, “I don’t think they’re aliens. I think they’re demons.”

J.D. Vance believes UFOs are demons:

“I’m obsessed with them” A month ago, U.S. President Donald Trump promised to begin releasing “government files related to aliens and extraterrestrial life.” Now, in a podcast with right-wing political commentator and YouTuber Benny… — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) March 29, 2026

​”I think that the desire to describe everything celestial [as] otherworldly, to describe it as aliens—I mean, every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, has understood that there are weird things out there. And there are things that are very difficult to explain,” he said.

He continued, “And I naturally go when I hear about (this) sort of extra-natural phenomenon; that’s where I go to, is the Christian understanding.”

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His belief in the extraterrestrial entities is also rooted in his religious belief that evil is tricking people by concealing itself. He quotes The Usual Suspects’ Verbal Kint and said, “There’s a lot of good out there, but there’s also some evil out there. And I think that one of the devil’s great tricks is to convince people he never existed.”

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