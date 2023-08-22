Jax Taylor’s Fans Surprised as He Joins New Reality Show Amid Rumors of His Return to ‘Vanderpump'

Jax Taylor has surprised his followers by revealing a fresh career development, all while speculation circulates about a potential comeback to Vanderpump Rules, according to a report from The U.S. Sun. Following the departure of the reality TV personality and his spouse Brittany Cartwright from Vanderpump Rules in December 2020 due to her pregnancy with their two-year-old son Cruz, there are whispers about a potential return.

At the age of 44, Jax Taylor has become a part of the ensemble for a fresh reality television program called House of Villains, set to air on E! network.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday evening, the TV personality posted an image promoting the upcoming series. The snapshot depicted the Vanderpump Rules celebrity as a cartoon figure, elegantly attired in a suit and encircled by vibrant hues. In another promotional photo, Jax was captured alongside fellow reality star alumni who have adopted the role of antagonists in the eyes of their fanbase. Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, Omarosa, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and Tanisha Thomas are set to join Jax Taylor in the cast lineup, per Bravo.

"Here we go!! #houseofvillians comes to you October 12th only on E! @eentertainment Come watch the premiere with me @jaxstudiocity and more of your favorite reality stars!" Jax captioned the post. A wave of perplexity swept through the comments section as numerous fans held the belief that the television personality was poised to make a comeback on Vanderpump Rules instead.

House of Villains is a new competition elimination series hosted by Joel McHale that “brings together 10 iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof. Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate, and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of ‘America’s Ultimate Supervillain.’ Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental, and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination, and at the end of the week, one villain is sent home. It’s the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken, and the villains scheme their way to the top.” the press release explains.

The ex-SUR bartender made an appearance in the initial teaser of the show as well. Within the teaser, he engaged in playful banter with his House of Villains co-stars, playfully ribbing one another over who revealed the announcement first. Jax's retort included: "This Vanderpump Rules alum won’t be leaking anything — that hasn’t really ended well for us recently.”

Meanwhile, Jax has recently introduced a new sports bar in Los Angeles that is scheduled to open its doors shortly. Images acquired by The U.S. Sun offer an initial glimpse of Jax's expansive establishment, located on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, strategically positioned in a bustling area with substantial pedestrian activity.

