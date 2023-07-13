Jax Taylor Says 'Selfish' Tom Sandoval 'Had a Little Bit of a Diva Mentality' on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor, famously known for his appearance in Vanderpump Rules has turned heads with his opinion about his fellow star Tom Sandoval's behavior on the show. He claimed that Sandoval had a "bit of a diva mentality" while stating that his co-star thought nobody could touch him.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 44, exclusively revealed to US Weekly on Tuesday, July 11, "I think he's going through something." He was a bit hesitant to call it a midlife crisis but he pointed out that there is something that the fellow Vanderpump star is going through “I don’t want to say midlife crisis, but he’s definitely going through something."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

"I think he’s had a little bit of a diva mentality on the show, where he kind of thinks nothing could touch him, and I think he kind of bit off a little more than he can chew.” He was seen promoting his collaboration with Xyon Health during the interview.

Jax continued by claiming that he and the other members of the Vanderpump Rules group are "all on the same page" regarding their opinions of Sandoval, following the end of his relationship with Ariana Madix. “His tone-deafness and self-unawareness and selfishness is just on another level,” he said. He continued by talking about his mental state, saying “I think something’s going on upstairs. I think he’s got a few screws loose, personally.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

There was a lot of controversy around the affair on Vanderpump Rules since Sandoval's long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix found a sexually explicit video of Raquel Leviss on his phone. Madix and Sandoval owned a house together and had been dating for almost ten years. She had decided to break up with him after discovering the video.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 had already been filmed when cameras returned in March to document the fallout from the controversy, according to US Weekly. Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz referred to the incident as a "terrifying monster that's taken on a life of its own."

After the breakup, both Leviss and Sandoval apologized for their actions. Leviss said, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

Leviss had even checked into a mental health treatment facility after the widely publicized affair. Leviss's representative said at the time that she entered the mental health treatment facility according to her own will. The statement clarified that she was not in rehab for substance abuse issues but is instead receiving therapy for trauma and for improving her mental health.

