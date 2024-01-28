Jason Momoa's Friends Are Worried About Him After His Divorce and the 'Aquaman' Box Office Failure

Concerns for Jason Momoa's well-being have been raised by close friends following setbacks in his personal and professional life. His divorce became official and the disappointing performance of the Aquaman sequel at the box office, as detailed by Radar Online, has added to these worries. The actor's jest about being without a home post-divorce has heightened concerns among his inner circle. Additionally, a source revealed, "Those who know and care for Jason are concerned." The robust Hawaiian actor recently admitted to a nomadic lifestyle, disclosing that he has been living "on the road" since parting ways with his marital home.

Previously, it was disclosed that the divorce had a substantial impact on him, as revealed in therapy session notes from the psychiatrist of his Aquaman co-star, Amber Heard. In these sessions, the therapist documented occasions where Momoa showed up late for movie shoots and seemed to be influenced by alcohol, raising concerns about his professional demeanor, as reported by Celeb Tattler. A close friend of the actor shared, "Jason loved Lisa so much despite their obvious differences, and her loss hit him like a ton of bricks."

It has come to light that a year has passed, and Momoa continues to lead a rootless, wandering lifestyle without settling down. Recent updates indicate that Momoa and Bonet have come to an understanding regarding custody and child support matters. This development follows Bonet's official divorce filing on January 8, where she sought joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. In addition, she requested for ending of spousal support for both parties. Comprehensive financial information, including tax statements and bank records, has also been exchanged between them.

Apart from sharing financial documents, the filings also indicated that the ex-spouses have crafted a written agreement concerning their property and rights related to their marriage or domestic partnership, encompassing support. The original document of this agreement has been or is in the process of being submitted to the court. Seeking approval from the court, the former couple opted not to engage divorce lawyers and instead filed the documents independently. Interestingly, it appears that the Aquaman star and The Cosby Show alum had already reached agreement terms for their divorce before the official filing.

Meanwhile, this couple, who exchanged vows on the 7th of October, 2017, is blessed with two children, a daughter named Lola and a son named Nakoa-Wolf. Expanding the family dynamics, Bonet is also the proud mother of actress Zoë Kravitz, born from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz. Their journey commenced in 2005 when Momoa and Bonet first crossed paths and initiated their romantic connection, but it wasn't until 2017 that they formalized their union through legal marriage. However, the narrative took a different turn as indicated by their divorce documents, which pinpointed October 2020 as the official separation date, a revelation made more than a year before their public announcement. Notably, while this marked the first marriage for Momoa, it represented the second marital chapter for Bonet.