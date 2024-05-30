Jason Kelce Agrees With a Swiftie Who Made Fun of Travis Kelce’s Ripped Jeans

Former NFL player and the brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, found amusement in his brother's fashion sense recently, courtesy of a clever comment from a Taylor Swift fan. The fun began when Travis wore a pair of heavily ripped jeans to a recent NBA playoff game, catching the attention of a Swiftie. According to PEOPLE, the fan, who supports Travis' girlfriend, responded to his fashion choice in a unique Swiftie manner. The Swiftie shared a photo of Travis on the X account and wrote, "What the fuck did taylor cats do with his jeans?"

Jason noticed the joke and decided to share it on X, showing his appreciation for the humor. He reshared the post and wrote, “Now that's funny!” Jason's teasing remark towards his brother proves the strong connection between them and their fans. This banter also delighted fans as they saw the connection and the sense of humor that the Kelce brothers shared. Travis wore the ripped jeans while sitting courtside during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks that happened at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

what the fuck did taylor cats do with his jeans pic.twitter.com/CYBHbQfrbD — veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) May 27, 2024

According to Page Six, Travis complemented his ripped jeans with a white Nahmias x Reisinger T-shirt featuring a red apple design. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end completed his courtside look with a Louis Vuitton chainlink necklace, a monogram bracelet, and crimson sunglasses. Photos captured him laughing and having a good time at the NBA game alongside Chiefs teammates Marquise Brown and Patrick Mahomes, as well as Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes. However, Swift was not present as she was concluding the Portugal leg of her ongoing Eras Tour.

On another note, Swift, a major cat enthusiast, has three furry companions named Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. These feline friends have made appearances alongside the pop star, gracing the 2023 cover of TIME's Person of the Year issue and starring in music videos such as Blank Space, ME!, and Karma. Swift even mentions her beloved cats in the lyrics of Karma. She sings, “Karma is my boyfriend, karma is a god, karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend, karma’s a relaxing thought, aren’t you envious that for you it’s not? Sweet like honey, karma is a cat, purring in my lap ’cause it loves me." Swift, who is currently on her Eras Tour, has included songs in her setlist that are rumored to be about Travis.

It’s official, I left my 🤍 in Lisbon. My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home. I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito… pic.twitter.com/4KFQzl7U0j — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 26, 2024

During the Paris show that Travis attended, Swift performed So High School and The Alchemy for the first time. As for the ongoing joke about his ripped jeans, neither Swift nor Travis have addressed it yet. While Travis and his friends enjoyed the basketball game in Texas, Swift shared updates about her Eras Tour on her X account. She wrote, "It’s official, I left my 🤍 in Lisbon. My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home. I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing, and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito obrigada 🇵🇹"