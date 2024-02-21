Jason and Travis Speak Out About the Tragic Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting, Urging Fans to Donate

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce set aside their usual playful exchanges to address the recent tragic shooting in Kansas City. They expressed gratitude for the swift response of the first responders and pledged their support for those impacted by the incident. Page Six reported that the brothers released a joint statement following the shooting and posted a video discussing the tragedy on Monday.

The video was released ahead of their upcoming episode of the New Heights podcast, scheduled to debut on February 21st. Travis said, “We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you hearing from us first."

Jason added, “We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community." The Philadelphia Eagles tight end continued, “It is unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred. We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action first responders on scene and anybody willing to help those affected by this tragedy.” TMZ reports that the Kelce brothers are actively exploring ways to contribute to the recovery efforts.

Jason and Travis Kelce address ‘tragic’ Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting, urge fans to donate https://t.co/vCtM4G2uQw pic.twitter.com/qxzZlc29L1 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Travis encourages their fans to support the cause by donating to the Chiefs' fund for the victims. He also announced that they would be sharing a link to the Kansas City Chiefs' emergency response fund for those willing to contribute. “Your donation goes toward supporting victims and their families, violence prevention, and mental health services,” he stated.

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs has already made a generous donation of $100,000 to assist two sisters impacted by the shooting. Additionally, an insider said, “Travis has a really big soft spot for kids and wanted to make sure their families were taken care of and were supported with whatever they needed."

Additionally, his Grammy-winning girlfriend, Taylor Swift, made a $100,000 donation to support a family who lost their mother due to the reckless actions of the shooter. Jason continued, “One of the things that is evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this. And one of the beautiful things that we have in doing this podcast is a wonderful community out there.” Travis ended the clip by saying, "Kansas City and the Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys. We're with you guys and we'll see you guys soon."

Amidst the Valentine's Day shooting, 22 individuals were injured, and one life was tragically lost, with over half of the wounded being children. Law enforcement apprehended three juveniles in connection with the incident, releasing one while two others face charges of gun possession and resisting arrest. These two individuals are currently detained at a juvenile detention center. Following the shooting, the Kansas City Chiefs organization expressed solidarity with all those affected. Collaborating with the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL, the Chiefs donated $200,000 to the emergency response fund.