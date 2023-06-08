Jared Leto Spotted Performing a Death-Defying Stunt at Hotel de Rome in Berlin

Jared Leto attracted a large number of curious onlookers in Berlin after he was spotted scaling the wall of the luxurious five-star hotel, Hotel De Rome, without any harness. The "Morbius" star performed the death and gravity-defying wild stunt wearing a casual black T-shirt, camouflage-print joggers and sneakers. It is, however, unclear as to why the Oscar-winning actor scaled the hotel wall. According to Independent, Leto climbed only a few feet and got onto the hotel balcony, before climbing down back the stone wall safely.

Jared Leto was spotted climbing up a hotel without any type of protection. pic.twitter.com/3sxF0YBSMa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2023

TMZ reports that Leto was accompanied by famed TikToker Younes Zarou, who is popular among the masses for his illusion videos and daredevil stunts. Zarou's crew were also spotted "shooting some other segments with Jared near the hotel" which also included a captivating smoke-filled shot. Fans were totally amused with the "Spider-Man kind stunt" and soon they flooded Twitter with their epic reactions. @folklauries wrote, "Bro thinks he's Spider-Man," while @timmysstats said, "Where does he get all the energy I'll have what he's on." @whotfisjovana quipped, "When your intrusive thoughts get to you."

Leto is known to be involved in some crazy things while promoting his films or music videos. Back in 2018, per TMZ, he had hitched an impromptu ride with NASCAR Xfinity Series star Tyler Reddick to promote "Thirty Seconds to Mars'" new album "America" at the Texas Motor Speedway.

It is not only race tracks and hotel walls. The "House of Gucci" actor baffled everyone at the 2023 Met Gala by donning a cat costume as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved feline, Choupette. This year's gala honored the legacy of the German designer with the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' and Leto's outfit was apt for the red-carpet fashion event.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mike Coppola

According to Guardian, Joshua Balster, the project manager of the custom cat costume had to sign an NDA before working on the epic design. He revealed, "We are known for being very tight-knit and not letting anything out. We love what Jared does on the red carpet – he's always super creative." Speaking about creating the design, he said, "Usually mascot suits look like caricatures but Leto was really pushing it. He wanted it to be like a real cat. It took a lot of sketching and digital sculpting to come up with a design that worked, based closely on photographs of Choupette. I think I’ve seen every single one that’s out there. And so the team translated the cat's essence to a creature on its hind legs. Jared wanted to make it a little more soft and cute." Balster felt Leto nailed the look unlike Doja Cat, who was also dressed like a cat. "But who Jared is, and the presence he brings, I feel like he just like pulled the focus."