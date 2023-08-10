Janelle Brown From 'Sister Wives' Is Ready for A 'Brand New Future' Sans Ex Husband Kody Brown

Sister Wives Janelle Brown is heading for a "brand new future" sans her past life as Kody Brown's wife. Her future is likely to be so bright that it might blind others and their surroundings. The 54-year-old shared an 'empowering' post on her official Instagram account, and that message could be her declaration of new beginnings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Fame Meri Brown Seeks Professional Help To Heal After Splitting From Ex Kody Brown

As the TLC star takes baby steps to adjust to life without her reality star husband, Kody, she's being optimistic throughout her 'brand new life,' per se. She addressed her social media followers with the same spirit to embrace their inner strength. Her inspirational message was well-received by her 1 million followers.

Janelle posted a video of a montage of photos and wrote a caption alongside, "Embrace your inner strength and unlock the limitless potential within you." She set the Surfaces' "Sunday Best" track to the video and continued, "Empowerment is the key to living a life of purpose and fulfillment."

Her post concluded, "Let's stand together, break barriers, and create the future we want!" Her social media post came after she declared separation from her husband as the new trailer of Sister Wives Season 18 was released earlier this week, reported PEOPLE. Apparently, Janelle accused Kody of "pushing her out of the door."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown’s Hubby Threw Shade at His Wife in New Post Amid Her Vacay

In the clip, she said, "I think you are manipulating." Followed by this, she throws the F-bomb at Kody. Janelle has been clashing with her spiritual husband and revealed in the final one-on-one interview that she's no longer together and slowly losing respect for him. However, Kody insisted on fixing their relationship.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Accuses Meri Brown of Being Abusive: “I Bore the Brunt”

But Janelle confessed she became indifferent to their marriage, and surprisingly, she's happy since the separation happened. It seems like the reality star is done with the drama as she's talking about concepts like 'moving on' and 'inner strength.' In fact, after the relationship was over, she proclaimed 2023 would be her year.

In March 2023, she updated her followers on her health and fitness by sharing a photo of herself on a Pilates reformer. She wrote, "Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition." She urged the social media standards of 'perfection' are cruel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

"I am less than perfect, and let's be honest with each other social media can be pretty brutal," she insisted. "Usually, there is a lot of judgment and umm… 'helpful tips, But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life - even if progress isn't always obvious or perfect."

Beyond just being fit, Janelle is focused on building a new life and breaking barriers. She's trying to be positive and have a genuine influence on people- amidst the family issues and irreparable conflicts with her husband, Kody Brown. She also talked about familiarizing herself with life's uncertainties in another post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

"I have a sneaky perfectionist inside me that is always yelling at me, 'If you don't look like you know what you are doing, either don't do it or fake it.'" She continued, "Do you hear yourself telling stories like that in your head?" However, she concluded that we must 'start somewhere' and let faith guides us. "And everyone had to learn and go through this process. It's ok to be vulnerable, coachable, teachable, and curious. Some day I'll have this down and can be "the expert."

References:

https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2023/08/janelle-brown-blasts-kody-in-new-sister-wives-trailer-f-ck-you/

https://people.com/janelle-brown-will-break-barriers-to-create-future-after-kody-brown-split-7569997

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Accused Of Ruining His Three Marriages By Pushing Away His Wives

‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown and Tony Padron Drop 200 Pounds, Netizens Suspect It’s Ozempic