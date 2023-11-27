Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her relationship with her sister, Britney Spears, dispelling rumors of a strained bond and attributing their occasional conflicts to a 'complicated upbringing,' per Page Six. Currently participating in the UK reality show I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, the Zoey 101 alum acknowledged that while Britney has been a 'good big sister,' they do engage in occasional disagreements.

Jamie shared insights into the relationship she shares with the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker, "She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most." Jamie emphasized the complexities of their upbringing, admitting that, at times, they directed their frustrations towards each other. Reflecting on their unique life experiences, Jamie stated, "We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road, I know that that’s my family, I love them."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Addressing Britney's reaction to her participation in the reality show, Jamie revealed that she discussed it with her sister before heading to Australia. "She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out,'" Jamie recalled. The Sweet Magnolias actress also suggested that Britney is probably closely following her jungle escapades. "I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily. I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’" she shared.

Previously, during one of the episodes of the reality show, Jamie lay down on a hammock inside the jungle, and the First Dates star Fred Sirieix quizzed her about more personal details. "So, where do you live?" he questioned. The actress replied, "I live in the country. We have like 180 acres," per The Sun. "Wow, like a ranch?" exclaimed Fred.

He quickly jumped to Britney's topic and said, "Your sister is obviously a superstar; you're a superstar. Why? How come the both of you, what made it?" Jamie Lynn clarified, "I think every family fights and has their stuff, but I talked to her before I came here, and we love each other."

Apparently, the primary reason for their strained relationship was linked to the infamous conservatorship, which began in 2008 and was finally terminated in November 2021. As part of it, the Toxic singer's father controlled the singer's finances, health, and physical whereabouts. After Britney opened up about her struggle, she had been critical of her sister Jamie, even calling her a 'a total bitch' in her new book, as per EW. Consequently, she had to face the wrath of the pop star's fans, who blamed her for not speaking up against the conservatorship.

