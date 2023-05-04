Jamie Foxx's Family Worried as Actor Continues In Hospital After Three Weeks, Asks For Prayers

Jamie Foxx's family requested the actor's fans to pray for him as he remains hospitalized. Foxx has been in the hospital since early April over a medical complication, the nature and origin of which have remained under wraps.

Foxx recently made news after he was suddenly hospitalized during the filming of his new movie "Back In Action" earlier in April. His daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement regarding the same and updated her father's fans on his recovery while requesting privacy at the same time. According to reports by Perez Hilton, the actor's condition may be graver than previously imagined after a source close to the family unveiled a very specific request, saying 'Pray For Foxx' with a grim tone. Fans of the actor worldwide have been pouring in their love, prayers, and ample support on hearing the news of their beloved star's condition. No official statement has been released regarding the "Django Unchained" star's progress in terms of medical aspects or any details of when he'd be discharged from the hospital.

The actor and musician was last seen filming with co-star Cameron Diaz who had just gotten back from almost a decade-long hiatus post-hit films such as "The Holiday" and others. The actress wanted to take some time off from acting on account of spending time with her family. "Back In Action" is a film that is reportedly perfect for Diaz to make her return to the big screen. However, unfortunately, due to the "Annie" actor's sudden present condition, filming has been halted for the time being, with only 12 days of filming to go in order to wrap up the Netflix movie.

"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" actor recently released a post on his official Instagram account alluding to his progress and improvement after spending days in radio silence. Foxx posted a black and white creative on his post that said, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling Blessed." This post sent waves of relief across his fanbase as well as his fellow actors and colleagues. The post earned comments from Vin Diesel, Courtney Cox, and Jeremey Renner, who himself went through a traumatic snowplow accident recently and is recovering. He commented, "Sending you strength and love."

Ansel Elgort who starred alongside the actor in the action-packed movie "Baby" also wrote, "You are the greatest Jamie. Please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it." Other famous names in the film and music industry also sent in their love and regards for the actor wishing him a speedy bounce-back.

Image credits: Instagram | @corinnefoxx

His daughter Corinne Foxx re-shared a picture of her father's post on Instagram on her stories and also expressed her gratitude and thanked her followers for all the prayers and love.