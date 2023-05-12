Jamie Foxx's Family and Friends Fear the 'Worst' as He Remains Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx continues to remain hospitalized after being admitted four weeks ago because of an undisclosed medical scare. As his family and fans keep praying for a miracle, his inner circle is bracing themselves and "preparing for the worst," reports Daily Star. A close source revealed, “Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK.” His family and friends are “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst,” according to a source close to his inner circle.

Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx shared an Instagram statement on behalf of the Foxx family about the health scare last month, writing: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.” The statement read in addition, “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A week ago People reported that the Oscar winner's condition has stabilized. A source from the Day Shift actor's circle said, "Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now. [Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to [leave the hospital]." The insider added that Foxx is being advised to "keep his stress level down," when he is discharged. The source also mentioned that the hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be" despite his need for medical care: "He has a lot of projects going on. He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."

Foxx was taken to hospital after he "experienced a serious medical complication" while on the sets of his upcoming Netflix feature, Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. A source close to Foxx and the Atlanta crew of his upcoming Netflix film said, "Everyone loves Jamie and is hoping for the best. Everyone is thinking about him." A separate film source revealed that while Foxx is a "tough guy," his loved ones "are worried and praying for his recovery." The source further explained, "His family and friends are supporting him and are there for him. There has been no word on when he is leaving the hospital."

Foxx is “healing” and “feeling the love” from his fans and well-wishers, however, details of the exact medical condition he is suffering from still remain under wraps. According to Mirror, Foxx's recovery was "touch and go" and at one stage he "had to be revived" by emergency room physicians. "He is very lucky to be alive!” a source told the news outlet. A second source said that the Ray actor "suffers from high blood pressure which can cause clots in the brain and lead to a stroke," stating that Foxx's health crisis was "a long time coming."