Jamie Foxx Will Host a TV Game Show With Daughter Corinne After Recovering Fully

Jamie Foxx is on his road to recovery and will soon be debuting as a musical game show host along with his daughter Corinne Foxx. The father-daughter duo is ready to enthrall the audience with their new We Are Family show in 2024.

The musical guessing game is based on celebrity guests featuring alongside their non-famous family members. The main angle of the musical contest is that the celebrities will be performing duets with their hidden relatives while the audience attempts to guess their identity correctly through given clues.

Sharing the exciting news with an Instagram post, Corinne wrote, "We Are Family coming 2024! The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can't wait for this new show!" According to Marca, the We Are Family game show is inspired by La Máscara, a reality show that was showcased in Argentina last year.

The same format will be applied to the new musical game show wherein clues will be given to identify the guest stars. For guessing the celebrity right, the studio audience could win up to $100,000.

According to BBC, the Oscar-winning actor and his daughter said that they were "thrilled" to have gotten the opportunity to host the show 'We Are Family' for the US network. The famed father and daughter have appeared together on Beat Shazam, a music-based game show broadcast with the same network earlier. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year," they said in a joint statement.

Allison Wallach, one of the Fox Entertainment bosses, described the Foxx family as "important partners to the Fox family." "Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family," Wallach said.

Meanwhile, Corinne had given an update about her father's ongoing recovery after a life-threatening medical scare on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" However, Corinne removed the post from her Instagram story after some time.

The Day Shift actor was reportedly in a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where he had been filming for Netflix's Back In Action. He was reportedly undergoing tests while at the Atlanta hospital, however, it is unclear exactly when he was released. In a podcast released this month, his friend Kevin Hart revealed "there was a lot of progression" in his recovery. Foxx had expressed his gratitude on social media earlier this month saying, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."