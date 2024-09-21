James Middleton Reflects on Early Memories of Prince William and How He Knew He Was Perfect for Kate

James Middleton has reflected on his early impressions of Prince William and how he knew the royal was ‘just right’ for his sister, Kate Middleton, in his forthcoming memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. In the work, James reveals intimate details about the future king’s role in the Middleton family and how their bond developed over time. One especially fond memory James recounts relates to his beloved dog, Ella. He recalled, "I have not told him or Catherine about Ella. They know I am getting a puppy, but they don’t realize her arrival is imminent. So, I let Ella announce herself; place her on the doorstep, and allow her to make her entrance. She bounds into the kitchen to introduce herself to Catherine and William."

For James, this was one of many moments that helped solidify his view of William as a perfect match for his sister. James recalls how William, who had a black Labrador named Widgeon as a child, seemed to fill an emotional gap through his fondness for Ella, as reported by People magazine. James remarked, "I remember putting him through his paces when we first met. Did he deserve my sister? He had to earn my trust."

James Middleton talking about The Princess of Wales on GMB this morning



“She's my sister and I'm extremely proud. I'm always taken aback by how much she does do. She's my sister, so I know all of her quirks and everything and to see her blossoming in that role - I'm very proud… pic.twitter.com/lkvR77Om3P — anna (@tokkianami) July 20, 2023

He added, "It helped of course that William was so genuinely fond of Ella. When he first encountered her as a tiny puppy at Bucklebury, he was smitten...When Widgeon died, he left a space. I felt William was pining for a dog when Ella was around." One of the family’s favorite activities was playing the fast-paced card game Racing Demon. James humorously recounted how William would ‘flinch’ at the Middleton siblings’ "ruthless determination to win at all costs."

As per The Sun, unlike his military training, where competition was a core aspect, William was quite content with being the first out of the fame. He wrote, "He’d be delighted to be the first out, and when no longer compelled to take part, he’d slink off to cuddle Ella. Better still, he’d absent himself from the game entirely. ‘James, does Ella need a walk?’ he’d ask before we even started dealing the cards. My sisters and I would exchange a knowing glance. William, for all the competitive rigor of his military training, was happy to be a loser at cards."

James also opens up about the moment he knew William was the right person for Kate. Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, James recalls the excitement and called him ‘older brother.’ He wrote, "William has been in our lives for so long and we’ve grown very fond of him. He feels like our older brother and he and Catherine are so clearly a good fit, just right for each other."