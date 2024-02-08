James Kennedy Calls Tom Sandoval 'Sad' While Fans Share Opinions on His New Girlfriend, Ally

Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy, long-standing figures on Vanderpump Rules, have navigated their tumultuous bromance through various ups and downs over the years. In a recent episode of the show, viewers finally got a glimpse of the aftermath of the "Scandoval" saga. Kennedy made an appearance at Sandoval's birthday bash, sparking a tense exchange between the two.

According to The US Sun, Kennedy confronted Sandoval, asking for an apology for feeling "betrayed" after Sandoval allegedly cheated on Ariana Madix with Kennedy's ex, Raquel Leviss. However, Sandoval stood firm and refused to offer an apology.

As tensions escalated, Kennedy couldn't contain his frustration, resulting in a tantrum where he labeled his former friend as "sad" and asked him to grow up. Interestingly, Kennedy's current girlfriend, Ally Lewber, remained outside in the car during their discussion, sparking a variety of reactions from fans. One user wrote on X, "Ally is #TeamAriana all the way. She wants nothing to do with SandoTrash." Another user wrote, "Girl, you should have stayed home if you felt that way." Lewber and Kennedy have been a couple since the start of 2022, marking her second season as a cast member on Vanderpump Rules.

Before Kennedy's debut on season 3 of the Bravo series, he and Sandoval shared a good friendship. However, their on-camera relationship faced turbulence, as reported by US Weekly, when Kennedy began a romantic involvement with Sandoval's former girlfriend, Kristen Doute. However, Doute asserted in a February 2015 Bravo blog entry that Kennedy had been friends with both her and Sandoval, and their connection flourished during Sandoval's absence. Doute further claimed that Sandoval presented Kennedy with an ultimatum to either maintain their friendship or go forward with a relationship with her.

According to Doute's account, Kennedy initially prioritized his friendship with Sandoval over their relationship, but eventually, they found their way back to each other. Despite Kennedy and Doute's breakup in September 2015, Sandoval moved forward with his co-star Madix, reigniting his close bond with Kennedy shortly thereafter. Throughout the show, the two supported each other both personally and professionally. However, their friendship faced a significant blow in March 2023 when reports surfaced of Sandoval's affair with Leviss, Kennedy's former fiancée. Kennedy promptly took to social media to condemn the actions of the TomTom co-founder.

Meanwhile, in separate news, Madix has reached her limit with Sandoval's antics, regardless of whether it's his birthday or not. She rejected Sandoval's proposal to host a birthday bash in their shared residence. Acting as an intermediary, Sandoval's assistant Ann was tasked with the uncomfortable duty of seeking Madix's approval. Furthermore, Madix shared her feelings on camera, reminiscing about past birthday celebrations thrown by Sandoval and expressing her distress at the thought of another one occurring, causing her to feel "spiraled," according to PEOPLE magazine's report.