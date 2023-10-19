Jada Pinkett Smith, a renowned actress and the wife of Hollywood star Will Smith has been at the center of media attention due to the competing storylines surrounding her marriage. Jada recently opened up about her split with Will Smith and their relationship in an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb on NBC News. Her friends have asked her to 'make up her f***ing mind' about the narrative about their relationship, per an exclusive Daily Mail report.

Jada told Kotb that she and Will have been living separate lives for the past seven years, even during the memorable incident at the 2022 Oscars when Will slapped comedian Chris Rock. This news stunned everyone around the world. "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she said during the interview.

Jada explained in the interview that their marriage had progressed to the point where they no longer addressed each other as husband and wife. Despite their split, she stressed that they are still passionately committed to each other and their family, which includes their children Jaden, Willow, and Trey. She said in another interview with Today that she and Will were "working hard" on their relationship, hoping to repair their relationship and reunite. Their current focus is on "deep healing," according to Jada.

In an exclusive clip from her upcoming @NBCNews primetime special with @HodaKotb, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her current relationship status with Will Smith, ahead of the release of Pinkett Smith’s memoir “Worthy.” pic.twitter.com/hMoAwi3ETz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2023

A source close to Jada has told DailyMail exclusively that those close to her are unhappy with her conflicting claims, because "there is no chance she and Will will get back to what they once were." They informed the news outlet that her friends wanted her to "make up her f***ing mind" and "don't understand why she is walking back on everything she said." "Jada's friends and those who know her are telling her to make up her f***ing mind when it comes to her story," the insider revealed.

They added, "Everyone feels like she is now drafting two narratives and it is completely confusing everyone because in actuality, they are separated and there is no chance of them getting back to the happily married partners that they once were. No one understands why Jada is walking back on everything she said and her PR team is advising her to not do any more interviews."

The allegation of an open marriage has been one of the most persistent rumors surrounding the Smiths' relationship. Jada used the occasion to emphasize that the rumors were false. She fiercely refuted any charges of swinging or other complications in their relationship, emphasizing their love for one another, per Today. In her words, they see their relationship as a "life partnership." During the conversation, Jada revealed “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

