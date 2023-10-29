On Wednesday, during Nathan Lane's interview with Seth Meyers, the 67-year-old actor joked about writing a memoir similar to Pinkett Smith's newly published Worthy. Almost a week ago, Jada sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb for an in-depth look at her life, career, and 'complicated marriage' to Will Smith. During the interview, she revealed that she and her spouse of seven years, Will Smith, had been leading 'separate lives,' but she dropped hints that a divorce would not transpire. The comedian Nathan poked fun at Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith's marriage and humorously expressed amazement at the couple's skillful concealment of their unconventional arrangement over the years.

As reported by The Daily Mail, He joked about the pair, "You know, and still they- they work together, they raised the children, they attended events. It seems like maybe it was a secret even from them." Meyers asked him, "Oh, you don't think they even knew?" to which Lane replied, "I started to wonder maybe my husband and I are secretly separated here. All this time I just thought he was in the other room watching bad reality shows,' he continued, before adding, "I guess I won't figure it out until he gets up and slaps someone at the Tony Awards."

In an interview with Hoda Kotb, Pinkett Smith said that she and Will Smith live separately. Hoda asked her, "Why not just amicably divorce? Why not just do that?" and Jada replied, "We don't want to." However, she further went on to say, "We love our family, and we love each other. You know, it's more of a life partnership. Now, ten years from now, who knows?"

Kotb probed even further, wondering whether the two had some kind of agreement in case any one of them started seeing someone else, but the idea was promptly dismissed. Jada explained, "Well, you know, right now what we're focused on, which has been so beautiful, is deep healing - because of everything that's transpired. Now, what happens after that, I don't know yet. You know, he's getting old. You know what I'm saying he getting old who going to be there for him, Hoda it's going to be me. It's going to be me. I will be there."

With the ongoing drama, Will has issued a hilarious 'official statement' in response to Jada Pinkett Smith's shocking allegations. The 55-year-old is heard stating in the video, "I got something for you," while sitting in front of a fireplace. "So, here’s the thing. My opinion of the…" his heartfelt words were 'interrupted' by a sneeze. When he sneezes, the camera quickly moves from his living room and house to a waterfall and then beyond the solar system. Fans of the Hollywood actor replied in large numbers to his hilarious answer to the controversy. One user commented, "Lol, that’s out of this world." Another one wrote, "I'm going to use this next time somebody asks me about politics!"

