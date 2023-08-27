When Jackie Chan Was Clueless on Being Asked About Kardashians During Interview: “What Is That? English?”

Kardashian who? What if the world revolves around the (in)famous clan? The legendary artist Jackie Chan belongs to a world devoid of them and their family drama. An old interview video of the Hong Kong actor resurfaced on the internet in 2017, where he was clueless when the interviewer asked him about his favorite Kardashian.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the martial arts maestro made a revelation that stunned people. He didn't know who Kardashians were? The actor was talking about his new action-packed release, The Foreigner when the host asked him who is his favorite from the famous family.

The 69-year-old appeared confused and innocently asked, "Kardashian? What's mean Kardashian?... Is that an English?" The hosts laughed off hard and nodded yes, it's English. His response blew people's minds on the internet, and fans couldn't fathom how he managed to escape the world's obsession with the glam family. "I have never heard of them before," explained Chan.

The host exclaimed, "He's not 'Keeping up with them', alright." And there were cheers and laughter in the room. Despite being away for a long time and busy working in China and Hong Kong, Chan is actively involved in Hollywood. Yet, he was oblivious to the presence of the "Kardashians."

A video clip was posted on the Reddit forum, and it was an open house for fans who gave their two cents on the Rush Hour actor's lack of information per se. A fan, u/ LetsNotArgyoo, agreed, "I live in America, and I only know one of their names (Kim), and I don't really know anything about them other than they are related to OJ Simpson or something like that- I guess I don't even know that much."

Another fan, u/doogiedc, joked, "Blessed sweet oblivion. All of us wish we had never heard that name." u/A1000eisn1 clarified, "I was going to say he's a 69-year-old Chinese man who lives in Hong Kong full time. It totally tracks he would have no clue who they are. They're not actresses; he's not a fashionista or a beauty guru. They don't give a shit about the Kardashians in Asia."

Hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover laughed off awkwardly since they might not have been expecting such an answer. But here's Jackie Chan for you guys, absolutely confident and comfortable in his unawareness of the dramatic Kardashians. He just comes to Hollywood, produces mind-boggling work, impresses with his skills, and leaves with utmost dignity.

Meanwhile, the Chinese actor discussed his desire to be a versatile actor who wants to change his image as a mere "Action hero" and seeks variety. He said, "You know what, In China and Hong Kong, I can do whatever I like to do. I can do drama, serious roles." However, he's been disappointed as he's been offered the same (type of) scripts every time.

"In the seven years, I always received the script of- Hong Kong police, China police, secret agent," ranted Chan. "I want something different," the actor demanded.

