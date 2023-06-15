JLo's Secret Weapon to Make Marriage Work With Ben Affleck is Friendship With His Ex, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has a few tricks up her sleeve to ensure the ongoing success of her marriage with Ben Affleck and that is being in great terms with his ex, Jennifer Garner. In addition to their shared connection with Ben Affleck, Lopez and Garner also share the qualities of being exceptionally devoted mothers, which further strengthens their bond. As accomplished figures in the entertainment industry, both have flourishing careers, and their children have formed remarkable friendships. Since the marriage of JLo and Ben Affleck, the blended family has been spending increasing amounts of time together, fostering a closer bond between the two stars. According to a reliable insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, they have developed a "cordial relationship."

According to the source, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner "are very cordial and they have a very healthy and functioning relationship." Notably, their children have formed a strong bond and are experiencing personal growth and development as they adapt to their new extended family dynamics and are "learning and growing together as a new, extended family."

The blended family consists of Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, as well as Affleck's three children - 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel, from his previous marriage to Garner. It's important to note that Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce in October 2018. The source further emphasizes that Garner and Affleck exhibit a healthy co-parenting dynamic, maintaining open lines of communication while actively working together to ensure a smooth and positive transition for their children.

According to Marca, Jennifer Lopez has personally taken the initiative to develop a friendship with Ben's ex-wife, the mother of his three children. Her intention is to establish a strong bond and collaboration, aiming to win her over as a supportive ally and co-parent. A source close to the family disclosed, "J Lo has come to accept that Jen will always be a huge influence on Ben. Even if they're not married, he still values Jen's opinion and respects her."

Their recently formed friendship was clearly visible during an outing, where Jennifer accompanied one of Jennifer Lopez's children to Disneyland. Captured photographs showcased Jennifer, alongside her own youngest daughter and JLo's 15-year-old daughter, delighting in a day of fun at the renowned theme park. This display of camaraderie signifies Jennifer Lopez's resolute determination to rebuild relationships and salvage whatever remains of her challenged marriage.

The outlet reports that instead of resisting the presence of another Jennifer, Jennifer Lopez has chosen a different approach to joining forces with her. Described as a significant change in strategy, this shift has been motivated by the urgent state of her relationship.

Lopez appears to be determined to resolve the ongoing arguments and conflicts that have plagued Bennifer 2.0 since their initial blissful phase, showcasing her willingness to make significant efforts in order to achieve that goal. An insider explained, "J Lo doesn't want to fight with Ben anymore. She wants peace and harmony and for Ben to love and cherish her again. And the best person to help her is Jen."

