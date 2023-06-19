JLo Reveals Her Ben Affleck Tattoo in New Post to Commemorate Their Bond, 'Sealed for Eternity'

American actress, dancer, and singer Jennifer Lopez seems to adore the new tattoo that she has shared with her Instagram followers. One of the pictures in the post that the entrepreneur had recently shared features her Ben Affleck tattoo. Fans cannot seem to get enough of it as they flooded the comment section of the post in admiration of her beauty.

JLo posed in vibrant gowns for her latest collection with Revolve, complimenting her husband's Spanish abilities in a recent interview. One of them had a backless design with front cuts that displayed her tattoo, underboob, and lean abs, as per Hola!

Also Read: Paris Jackson Stuns in Grunge Graffiti Top at the Bonnaroo Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Fans couldn't stop gushing over how wonderful the star looked. They rushed to the comment section to show their admiration for The Mother star. Several questioned her about how she's 53 when she doesn't look like it. Some discussed their favorite tattoos on her and how brilliant and dazzling she is.

According to Hola!, while speaking of Ben Affleck and his Spanish speaking skills, JLo revealed, "He spent time in Mexico when he was a kid, and so, he loves the culture, and he loves the people, and he loves speaking Spanish." She further added, "He learned it then, and he's kind of kept it up his whole life and really loves speaking Spanish."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: '90 Day Fiancé' Tyray Clings Refuses to Believe He Was Catfished By 'Girlfriend of 5 Years' Carmella

On Valentine's Day, Jennifer and Ben, who recently bought a beautiful mansion, displayed their tattoos, and JLo shared pictures of the same with her Instagram followers. The names 'Jennifer' and 'Ben' with an arrow through them are written in red ink on the side of her torso. On the side of his body, behind his arm, Affleck's tattoo has two crossed arrows with the initials 'J' and 'B' stacked on top of each other.

Lopez shared a series of pictures which she captioned, "Commitment. Happy Valentine's Day my love. #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow." Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the couple's new tattoos, with many voicing their admiration for the matching ink.

Also Read: Fans Believe Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement Was 'Staged' and Travis Was Aware

Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

Since getting married in 2022, in a grandiose ceremony, the couple has been going strong. Since buying their new home, the couple has been busy moving their blended family into their new estate. There are 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces in the Beverly Hills mansion.

Jennifer was residing in Miami, Florida, with her 15-year-old twins Max and Emme prior to her reconciliation with Ben in April 2021. She has children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Over the summer, Ben reportedly auctioned up his $30 million Pacific Palisades house. In 2018, he bought the house during his divorce from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have three kids together: Sam, Violet, and Seraphina.

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Announces Pregnancy with Husband Travis Scott

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Says She’s ‘Still Upset’, Demands Video Game Company for a Refund in New Video