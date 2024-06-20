When Business Experts Predicted, Ivanka Trump Could Take Over Dad Donald Trump’s Business

With former president Donald Trump's New York fraud trial reaching very bad consequences for the business magnate, it seems that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, might be set to take over the massive fortune.

In the $370 million civil fraud trial, which is filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the co-defendants include Trump, his two eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization.

Given that he is the front-runner for the Republican nominee, Trump has always maintained that the lawsuit was politically motivated to sabotage his 2024 presidential campaign and denies any wrongdoing. A certain order AG James has asked for in her arguments could result in Ivanka running the empire.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Judge Engoron said in September that Trump had lied about the value of their properties. At this time, the order is being appealed. The court will decide on a penalty in addition to six other charges, which include conspiracy, insurance fraud, and business record falsification.

James asked Engoron to place a five-year ban on Donald Jr. and Eric and a lifetime ban on Trump from the New York real estate market. Company law specialist and Case Western Reserve University law professor Eric C. Chaffee, tells Newsweek that may place Ivanka in charge of the empire. The trial concluded on January 11 and is expected to come up with a verdict by January 31.

"If former President Trump's sons are banned for five years, Ivanka Trump could end up handling former President Trump's real estate holdings in New York. She has already shown herself to be a capable business person, and this would not be surprising," Chaffee said.

"For former President Trump, such a ban would be a major penalty considering his family's history in the New York real estate industry," Chaffee said. James' proposal that Engoron forbid Trump, according to Chaffee, is unusual but not unprecedented. He thinks Trump would probably want to delegate power to other members of his family.

Ivanka Trump might take over the family company after an appellate court decided to remove her from James' lawsuit, according to Paul Golden, a partner at the New York law firm Coffey Modica, provided she proves that neither her father nor her brothers were receiving any secret profits. "As the Appellate Division, First Department dismissed the claims against Ivanka Trump, it would appear that strictly speaking, she would be permitted to work in the New York real estate industry regardless of Hon. Engoron's ultimate decision," Golden said.

The certifications of any firm "controlled or beneficially owned" by the three Trump men are annulled, according to Engoron's current instructions, Golden pointed out. "Therefore, if Hon. Engoron's upcoming decision about a ban has similar language, and bans the operation of new real estate entities controlled or beneficially owned by Donald J. Trump or these two sons, then anyone operating an entity would have to make sure to comply with that decision," he said.

https://t.co/bhSSR5M0Uh



This Ivanka Trump Email Could Undo Her Family’s Entire Defense



Ivanka Trump was forced Wednesday, during her family’s New York business fraud trial, to explain an email exchange that could undo their entire defense.



Donald Trump’s oldest daughter took… pic.twitter.com/oDEVUKAb8D — Isabel Santos 🟧🟦🌊🌊🟦📙 (@Busyisaworkshop) November 10, 2023

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 31, 2024. It has since been updated.