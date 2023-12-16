Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian Mocked for Partying Together on a 'School Night'

Ivanka Trump was among several well-known people who attended the Fontainebleau Las Vegas launch on Wednesday, December 13, which included a fantastic performance by Justin Timberlake. Before heading down to the star-studded celebration, Trump flaunted her strapless black and glittering silver gown in the hotel corridor on her Instagram Story. She shared a couple of pictures of herself and her friend Kim Kardashian on Instagram, and wrote, "It's always a great night with you @kimkardashian." However, she was met with a barrage of derision when she uploaded pictures of herself having fun with Kim Kardashian on a school night.

Ivanka Trump said it was difficult to find time to testify in court, yet has time to hang out with Kim Kardassian in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/CFg7AvG23u — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 15, 2023

As reported by Raw Story, a month after attempting to back out of testifying in her father's New York fraud trial, Ivanka posed for pictures with the reality TV star this week at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel's opening. She claimed at the time that she was a busy mother of school-age children in Florida. One user commented on Twitter, "What happened about not being able to leave her kids."

Another one wrote, "On a Wednesday night? Didn’t she say it was a hardship for her to be away from her kids in the middle of a school week?" A third user wrote, "Oh my hope, this wasn't a school night because you know she has to be there for her kids." A fourth one added, "On a school night??!!!! Who's making the kids' lunches and getting them off to school this morning? What kind of parenting is that?" The former fashion designer also posted pictures of herself alongside billionaire David Grutman and Jonathan Cheban, as well as a video from Timberlake's performance. Several well-known figures attended the celebration, including Paul Wesley, Eva Longoria, and Kendall Jenner. Jared Kushner, the spouse of Trump, was noticeably missing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Apart from this, Kim Kardashian's followers have been bombarding her with questions ever since she revealed on Instagram that Ivanka was there at her birthday party. A carousel of photos from Kim's 43rd birthday celebration, which took place at the Californian eatery Funke, was posted on her Instagram feed. Ivanka was included in two of the photos, and the caption read: "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends thank you for all the birthday love."

Additionally, Kardashian shared a photo of Ivanka and herself grinning next to each other, which Ivanka later reposted on her Instagram stories. As seen by the comments on Kardashian's Instagram image, many were perplexed to see the duo having a good time together. Fans commented on her post, "Really, why Ivanka???". One more user wrote on her post, "We're just casually slipping Ivanka in here." Another fan wrote, "The way I would have made Ivanka hide for the pictures." A third disappointed fan jotted down, "Kim, so we’re just going to *casually* slip in Ivanka? We have been ROOTING for you in AHS: Delicate, so this was NOT the move."

