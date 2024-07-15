Ivanka and Tiffany Trump Praise Dad Donald After Bloody Rally Shooting: 'A Fighter'

Ivanka Trump and her half-sister Tiffany Trump, spoke out in support of their dad, Donald Trump. Ivanka took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always."

Tiffany also shared a heartfelt message on the microblogging site: "The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you, God, for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the Secret Service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA."

According to The Hill, the Secret Service issued a statement giving a brief of the Saturday incident. They cited that a "suspected shooter fired multiple shots from the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue." Furthermore, after the life-threatening event, Donald took to Truth Social to inform his supporters about his well-being and give an update.

The real estate mogul penned, "I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country."

He added, "Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, and shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

In a post, the Republican leader also updated and assured his supporters about his next rally, as per The Washinton Post. "Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and the Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 p.m. today." Meanwhile, MAGA supporters flocked to Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, and other key Republican sites to express their solidarity and relief with each other.