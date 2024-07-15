‘It is a Medical Miracle’ That Donald Trump Recovered From This: Dr. Marc Siegel

Medical expert Dr. Marc Siegel has expressed his amazement over former President Donald Trump's narrow escape from assassination last weekend. The high-powered bullet grazed his ear as Trump addressed the crowd of supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania. Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, appeared on Fox News' America Reports to share his insights on Trump's 'medical miracle.'

"We are looking at a medical miracle. I don't think anyone has put it that way yet. A medical miracle that it grazed his ear, and didn't go into the brain. Unbelievable!" the doctor exclaimed. When asked about the physical agility and Trump's reaction to it, Siegel claimed, "He's tough! Surely, he's tough. Medically we know he has low blood pressure, hardly sleeps a lot, and plays a lot of golf. But he is tough...He carried off, with a thumbs up and fist up. Went to the hospital...was discharged...in a couple of hours."

"I trained in the Bellevue emergency room, I took care of gunshot victims countless times, and I never saw anything from a high-powered rifle that only grazed something," Siegel explained. "People can recount someone being grazed by a bullet — I’ve seen that in the ER, but never from a high-powered rifle." Explaining how the situation could have been much dire, he stressed, "It’s next to the part of the brain that is absolutely uniformly deadly, over 95% deadly, if he’d been hit in the brain there. The bullet grazed his ear - it looked a bit macerated, but we don't know if he got stitches and I can't tell yet if he might need plastic surgery, but that would be easy to do."

He further noted, "You don’t know what you’re going to do in that situation," as he commended the ex-POTUS' spirit as 'extraordinary.' "The crowd kept its composure when this was going on…They were led by President Trump’s rally cry, raising his fist, saying ‘Fight’ and not giving up." Subsequently, he delved into the psychological ramifications of the incident. "From a medical point of view, that idea of showing courage, and then showing compassion, reaching out on social media to the families of the victim and those who were injured, also sends the right message. I've been talking to emergency room doctors, vascular surgeons, and trauma surgeons all over the country this morning, and nobody can remember a case like this."

In the past, Siegel has controversially made headlines when the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review identified him as a contributor of false theories around the COVID-19 pandemic. The doctor had asserted that "the virus should be compared to the flu" as claimed by the Republican leader at the time.