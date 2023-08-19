Britney Spears’ Family Worried About Her Being ‘Alone’ as Sam Asghari Moves Out Amid Bitter Divorce

While Britney Spears presents a vibrant life on Instagram with entertaining videos and impressive displays of her physique and dancing abilities, her private affairs seem to be undergoing a state of disarray. Amidst her husband Sam Asghari's swift departure and divorce filing, Britney Spears finds herself in solitude, lacking the presence of loved ones to navigate her current personal turmoil. As reported by The U.S. Sun, following a heated altercation, Sam, aged 29, allegedly vacated their residence.

In the period before their relationship took a sour turn, 29-year-old Asghari stood as a steadfast pillar of support for Spears, aiding her in her journey to rebuild following her 13-year conservatorship. However, the situation has drastically changed. Asghari, now an actor and personal trainer, claims that Spears, aged 41, engaged in instances of physical aggression, even resulting in a black eye while he slept. As a result, he has completely exited her life. With no other family to turn to, the 41-year-old Spears appears to lack a support system and that she struggles to manage matters independently, sources informed TMZ.

Insiders familiar with the matter alleged that despite the strained relationship between the Toxic chart-topper and her mother, Lynne Spears, aged 68, there exists a sense of concern about her daughter's solitude. The Crossroads actress is rumored to be at odds with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, aged 32, as well as her father, Jamie Spears, aged 71, who held significant control over her financial and personal matters throughout the 13-year conservatorship, until September 2021.

TMZ reports suggest that her two children—Sean Preston, aged 17, and Jayden James, aged 16—have relocated to Hawaii. Both sons are from her previous marriage with ex-husband Kevin Federline, aged 45. The pop icon retains approximately 30 percent custody of her sons and provides child support to her ex-spouse. Allegedly, there is an absence of close friends available to offer her solace. A source disclosed to the publication: “She has one confidant, (her manager) Cade (Hudson), Then there’s her security team, and after that, her support system falls off a cliff.”

Several insider sources confirmed to People earlier today that Spears and Asghari have ended their marriage after being together for 14 months. Additionally, it has been reported that Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on the same day, as shared by a source with the publication. Based on records acquired by People on Thursday, Asghari's divorce petition attributes irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their separation, pinpointing July 28 as the official date of parting ways. The filing includes Asghari's appeal for spousal support from the pop sensation, along with a request for her to cover his legal expenses. Furthermore, the petition notes that Asghari maintains the option to revise petitions about property and shared assets.

