'Little People' Star Isabel Roloff Discusses 'Life Plans' in Cryptic Post Amid 'Issues' with Husband

"Little People, Big World" fame Isabel Roloff hinted about subtle changes in her life in a cryptic Instagram post amid her "difficult" marriage to her husband Jacob.

On May 5, 27-year-old Isabel took to Instagram to share certain details with her admirers about her 'struggles'. Just a few days after the prior post Isabel turned to her Instagram feed to share a heartwarming family picture featuring herself, her husband, and their son Mateo on May 10. In the delightful snapshot, the proud mother joyfully lifted her baby boy in the air, beaming with a joyous smile. Meanwhile, Jacob stood a little distance away from the duo, gazing at them with pure delight, reported The U.S. Sun.

In a long caption accompanying the photo, the former star of the TLC show opened up about the realities of life. "I saw a video recently that said, 'Just a reminder, you are currently living in what younger you used to look forward to.' I always knew I wanted to be a mother but my own mom got sick with cancer when I was 13, so my life plans changed and looked a little different than most. Become a successful author, build my mom her dream house, take care of her, and maybe have an animal rescue. That dream of having a family would just have to wait. Well, we know how the story goes. My mom passed, and that same year I started dating a boy who grew up on the other side of the train tracks as me. We got married and had our beautiful son. Since Mother's Day has new meaning for me now, I was reflecting on it as it is fast approaching. Younger me would be so incredibly happy to be a mother, to have the little family I thought might never happen. Trying to remember that always. Dreams come true."

On May 5, the star penned a sincere and extensive caption accompanying an adorable black-and-white picture of herself and Jacob, addressing her battles with mental health and vulnerability. "New Substack about my journey with depression and where I am at with it now. Being in any kind of relationship is extremely hard with depression. That nagging voice in your head tries its hardest to convince you that everyone is better off without you. So you withdraw and don't allow yourself to be properly loved (still working on this). My marriage has been especially difficult to navigate with depression in the past. I want nothing more than to be loved, but with depression, it's like a wall never allowing that love to truly land. These days, I am working on allowing all that I am given to actually land. I am still even trying to love myself," Roloff wrote.

Jacob Roloff, a former cast member of "Little People, Big World," encountered his future wife, Isabel Rock, during their school days. Nevertheless, their relationship didn't transition into a romantic one until after they completed high school, as per In Touch Weekly. In January 2018, Jacob made a revelation that he had proposed to Isabel on Christmas Day the previous year, in 2017. Subsequently, the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony held at Roloff Farms in September 2019.